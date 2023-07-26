Federica Pellegrini pregnant? According to “Chi” there is no doubt

Federica Pellegrini would be pregnant with her husband Matteo Giunta: the weekly affirms it Whowhich dedicates the cover of the new issue of the weekly to the former swimmer.

“Our love is made in three” reads the cover, published in preview from the Instagram page The Pipol Gossip.

What are defined as “revealing images” are published in the magazine: the cover photo shows the Divine at the sea with a more than suspicious tummy.

Neither Federica Pellegrini nor Matteo Giunta have for the moment confirmed, but not even denied, the rumors that have been chasing each other for a few days.

The suspicion had been fueled by a photo, published by the former athlete herself on social media, and above all a message in which it was written: “My loves, good morning. I’ll come back soon”.

That plural in the message left by Giunta made many suspicious, convinced that it would be a further indication of the champion’s pregnancy.