Legend has it that, tired of the routine in the fields and the hard work that it demanded of him, a peasant decided to put his property up for sale. To make the ad more attractive, it occurred to him to ask one of his neighbors, a poet, to create the text intended to tempt future buyers. His pen, he was sure, would be the best possible marketing strategy.

Without thinking twice, the poet accepted the offer, and went to work. “I sell a little piece of heaven, adorned with beautiful flowers and green trees, beautiful meadows and a crystalline river with the purest water they have ever seen.” The poet wrote the notice and went to fulfill commitments far from his place.

After a long time he returned, ready to meet his new neighbors, the buyers of the farm that with his words he would have helped sell. To his surprise, there were no strange inhabitants in the place. On the other hand, he was the owner of always, as busy with his tasks as usual.

The newcomer was puzzled. As he could, he managed to stammer a question: “Didn’t you tell me that you were tired of so much bustle, that you couldn’t wait to move out of here?” The answer was immediate. With a smile from ear to ear and an almost beatific expression on his face, the man replied: “My dear friend, after reading the notice you wrote, I understood that I had the most wonderful place on earth and that I could never find another better ”.

It’s funny how sometimes other eyes help to see what we don’t really appreciate as we should, because we are too seen, because we are so close at hand. Or how the imminence of a loss, even a wanted one, allows us to revalue what we are about to leave. Or how sometimes the sky is so much closer than we think.