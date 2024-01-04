A few days after the announcement of the pregnancy, the sad news arrives: Diego Ulissi and his wife's baby didn't make it

What a real drama they found themselves experiencing Diego Ulissi, Italian cycling champion, and his wife Arianna. A few days after the announcement of the imminent arrival of their third child, they instead had to tell everyone who follows them that the baby didn't make it.

Credit: diego.ulissi – Instagram

This year Christmas gave us something wonderful, we are so happy and can't wait to have him/her in our arms!! We wish you all happy holidays in the company of the people you love!!

With these words and with a beautiful family portrait posted on social media, the last week Diego Ulissi and his wife Arianna announced to all their followers that soon they would welcome another child in home. News that certainly brightened their Christmas holidays.

Credit: diego.ulissi – Instagram

Two days ago the cycling champion and his wife published a video, recorded in their home and in which they showed the moment in which they discovered that it would be another sissy.

Diego then joked that it would once again be a girl, when in fact he was she was finally hoping for a boy.

Diego Ulissi's tragic announcement

Credit: diego.ulissi – Instagram

However, the immense joy of the winner of 8 stages of the Giro d'Italia, teammate of the champion Tadej Pogacar at the UAE, did not last very long, however, soon turning into tragedy.

There pregnancy of his wife, in fact, unfortunately it has already stopped. These are the words of the couple in the dramatic announcement published on social media by Arianna:

Unfortunately, after the great joy, this afternoon (yesterday ed) at a check-up, things didn't go as they should. Our little girl flew to heaven. Tomorrow (today ed) I have a long day ahead of me, then everything will be over. With great sorrow we thank everyone for the numerous messages of affection.

The bad news regarding the life of the Italian cyclist arrives a few days after another tragedy which, although completely different in circumstances, always affected the family of another runner, the Australian Rohan Dennis.

In fact, last December 30, the 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder, after having hit and killed his wife31 year old Melissa Hoskins.