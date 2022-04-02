Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- “The man who has no luck to get married does not know how lucky he is”… Don Sincero.-* The Yankees will give away replicas of Derek Jeter’s plaque in the Hall of the Fama, to everyone who attends the game, with the visiting Rays, on Friday, September 9, at 7:05 p.m. … * The Veterans Game at Yankees Stadium this year will be on Saturday, July 30 at 2:05 p.m. It is one of the most bombastic parties in the Bronx, because it faces, in an interesting game, many of the great figures in the team’s history. Enjoy it!… ** Latin American power…: Among the last of each team with 40 or more home runs in a Major League season, they include Nelson Cruz (Mariners), 43 in 2016 and (Twins), 41 in 2019; Fernando Tatis Jr. (Parents), 42 in 2021; Albert Pujols (Cardinals), 42 in 2010; Carlos Pena (Rays), 46 in 2007; Vladimir Guerrero son (Twins), 48 in 2021; Ronald Acuna (Braves), 41 in 2019; Eugenio Suárez (Rojos), 49, in 2019; Miguel Cabrera (Tigers), 44 in 2013; Salvador Pérez (Royals), 48, 2021. “The secret to success as a manager is to keep the players who hate you well separated from those who are still undecided”… Casey Stengel.- * Commissioner Rob Manfred ordered to install humidors or humidors, in the 30 stadiums, to reduce the number of home runs. Humidity slows down the ball in the air…* Humidors weren’t invented for use in baseball, but for cigar factories, as they keep cigars fresh for months…* Slugger pitcher Shohei Ohtani is determined to leave many new records. His teammates in the Angels say that he lives asking about the most difficult marks, both in batting and pitching. And he emphasizes that he will try to reach them… * The Dominican infielder, José Ramírez, 29, is in difficulty, to continue with the Indians. He made $9.4 million last year and his contract has options of $12 million this year and $13 million next year. He can be a free agent in 2023. His agents, “Repúblik Sports”, want José to be free now. In 980 games and 3,545 at-bats, he has hit 163 home runs and driven in 540 runs, has stolen 154 bases and batted for 278… “I had very bad luck in both of my marriages. The first wife left with a friend of mine, and the second didn’t”… Joey Adams.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

