General Secretary of the Association of History and Geography Teachers

Compared to the old civic education courses, which he replaced in 2015 after the terrorist attacks Charlie hebdo and Hyper Cacher, moral and civic education (EMC) aims to be less formal, less institutional, and closer to topical issues. “Acquire and share the values ​​of the Republic”, “build a civic culture” or the famous “Respect others”, elevated to the rank of slogan by Jean-Michel Blanquer, are thus part of the official objectives – to be achieved at the rate of half an hour per week, in secondary education. The burden often rests on history and geography teachers, such as Samuel Paty.

Are CME courses delivered in the same way in all establishments?

Christine guimonnet It is a compulsory subject, which is the subject of national curricula. So everyone has to do it and is doing it. Then, there may be some differences depending on the establishment, especially in high school, where the question of working in half-groups for the EMC is very dependent on the hours available, depending on the options that the establishment wants to set up for example. .

Isn’t this a subject sometimes used as an adjustment variable, for example in college, when a teacher prefers to use the time he should devote to it to finish the rest of the program?

Christine guimonnet No. It is a subject that is taught by cycle, so you should not think about the short term. For example, the EMC is assessed as part of the college certificate. This subject is a toolbox for citizens, on the media, institutions, freedom, rights… It is very fruitful. It is not in any case to lecture students. Some people imagine this because there is this term, “moral”, in the title. In fact, we are more on the ethical level. Moreover, in the old programs, questions of bioethics were addressed. The EMC deals with very concrete subjects, and useful in the life.

Is this subject the subject of specific training for teachers?

Christine guimonnet There are things planned in the annual training plans. But, anyway, the first training for teachers is reading! And we don’t ask students to do very specific things.

Nevertheless, does not the management of the reactions which this matter may provoke pose a problem?

Christine guimonnet But all materials can provoke reactions! When we study Islam, we can have reactions of the type: “But why are you studying this, it is not my religion…” Each teacher must build his program with his students. We can work on the particular needs that they express, demine things by questioning, by working the lexical field to develop as much as possible the “toolbox” of the pupils. We must use the resources of the past, distant or near; for example when we approach these images which can provoke conflicts, to do so through the quarrel of the iconoclasts in the Byzantine Empire…

Are you afraid that the conflict in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine will lead to a decline in this educational freedom?

Christine guimonnet The problem is the contestation that some parents allow themselves, in all disciplines. Parents do not have to dispute the content of the programs, nor the methods. The constraint occurs if we allow parents and students to interfere in our teaching sequences. We are old enough to know how to build a course, how to exploit the diversity of teaching methods: presentations, debates, research, games … This year, I am working on democracy, taking the example of Denmark: for that, I did watch my students, in class, two episodes of the series Borgen, which is the subject.

Do you feel supported?

Christine guimonnet We need firm and massive support from the ministry, for all teachers, at all levels; that actions and words be clear, that we reaffirm that freedom of expression is consubstantial with democracy. Some teachers don’t feel it. There is a distortion between the words used and the feeling of everyday life.

Do you think that something will have changed at the start of the school year, on November 2?

Christine guimonnet Nothing will change. Personally, on Saturday morning, I had lessons, with Sciences-Po preparatory students. They are the ones who asked me to be silent for a minute. And I changed the subject of the course: we made the history of ideas and ideologies, to talk about words that can kill. Our job is to use all resources to make our students autonomous, able to think for themselves, not to mix everything up, to handle nuances and complexity. The EMC is a material which is used to equip them for that. I understand that colleagues may be afraid since Friday. But, at the start of the school year, we will become one. Our cohesion will be essential.