The video went viral on Twitter: a Ukrainian commander sent an unmistakable message to the Russian attackers. And he is courting young Ukrainians.

Munich/Bachmut/Zaporischschja – It is the latest development in the Ukraine war: On Thursday (June 22) Kiev’s forces apparently bombed a bridge to Russian-held Crimea. This is probably one of the reasons why Moscow allegedly fears a Ukrainian offensive on the peninsula.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Twitter video is said to recruit more recruits

The actual Counter-offensive is progressing near Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces even videos share real and bloody battles in the trenches on social networks. In the South between Kachowkaer reservoir and Orikhiw counterattack falters, here the lost Ukrainian army recently Leopard 2 main battle tanks and Bradley armored personnel carriers.

In this mixed situation, the armed forces advertise Kievs ceaselessly for new recruits to help them liberate the occupied territories. They do this, for example, with a video that was clicked almost 8.4 million times on Twitter (as of June 22). It shows a commander pathetically motivating a company to go to the front.

The time has come to take back what belongs to us. pic.twitter.com/sH1Yrggg8U — Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (@CinC_AFU) May 27, 2023

The company calls out to the commander in response to his fervent and self-confident announcements. The choice of words is drastic, but appropriate to the brutality of the war. Again and again sequences with heavy weapons are recorded.

Ukraine counteroffensive: Video with commanders goes viral on Twitter

For example, the launch of a rocket with the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher feared by the Russians, or massive Challenger 2 main battle tanks can be seen roaring through the terrain. At the end, the prompt will appear: “Join to fly the flag of victory! Join the Armed Forces of Ukraine!” More quotes from the video follow:

Commander: “Ukraine, our beloved country. Lord our heavenly Father. Please bless us.”

Company: “Bless us!”

Commander: “For I wanted to conquer…”

“…the enemy of my homeland! The murderers of my brothers. My sisters rapists.”

Commander: “Let my hand be firm…”

“…to defeat my enemies!”

Commander: “Let my vision be clear…”

“…to defeat my enemies!”

Commander: “Let my weapon serve you well…”

“…to defeat my enemies!”

Commander: “Let my will be of steel…”

“…to defeat my enemies!”

Commander and company together: “Ukraine, my homeland. Lord, our heavenly Father, give us your blessing, for our decisive attack, for our holy vengeance, for our holy victory.” (pm)

