Max Verstappen is disappointed by the elimination of the Netherlands at the World Cup, but thinks Wout Weghorst is a hero.

Yes and that was me. The dream of finally becoming world champion football splashed again against the Argentines on Friday. Bergkamp was not there, so you get that kind of thing. After a miraculous comeback to 2-2 in the dying seconds of extra time, the momentum seemed to be on our side. But we’re back in it. The pings went wrong again.

Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis immediately missed the first two penalties for the Netherlands. Although the Argentines also missed one, that turned out to be the death knell. The second ‘match point’ was taken by Maxima’s country, so they will play the semi-final against the Croatians, who surprisingly managed to win against Brazil. The Dutch ambitions can therefore be put on hold for another four years.

Max Verstappen had not seen it all live, he says The Limburger. That has everything to do with the fact that our hero had to pick up some silverware at the FIA ​​gala. For the first three in the championship, that is – literally – a mandatory number, although Hamilton was absent last year. The Brit was again not there this year, despite the fact that he won the ‘action of the year’. However, collecting that pokal is not mandatory.

Anyway, Max just missed the two goals from Wout Weghorst that gave us new hope. He then saw the penalties. In his own words, MV1 was more tense than during Abu Dhabi 2021. This is because he now had no influence on the course of events. And perhaps also because Michael Masi was not the referee, although the level of criticism of the race management came close.

Afterwards, Max sent captain van Dijk an app that he can be proud of. The defender reportedly responded promptly to Max’s statement of support. The grapes remain sour, but Wout Weghorst remains a hero in his eyes. In the past, Wout also played for VFL Wolfsburg with Volkswagen on the shirt. So to avoid ‘football blog’ comments; there is a very clear link with cars.

Anyway, Verstappen also thinks that the Netherlands has lost to the upcoming world champion. Whether that is the case, of course, remains to be seen. The Argentines must first beat Croatia and then France or Morocco. Whose deed.

