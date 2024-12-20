Aniol Llach, a 17-year-old UE Olot player, died after crashing his motorcycle with a car on a road near his town

The road has once again turned sport into mourning this Thursday. Aniol Llacha 17-year-old soccer player who played in the youth team of the Joined Esportiva Olotdied after suffering a traffic accident.

According to the website ‘e-noticies.cat’, the event occurred on the C-63 highway, near Hostel Plans (Gerona), Aniol’s hometown. «The accident took place around 3:30 p.m., when Aniol’s motorcycle collided with a car on a section of the road. Emergency teams quickly responded to the scene. Several SEM ambulances and three police patrols Mossos d’Esquadra “They tried to save the young man, but it was not possible.”

If the heart has been broken, we have no paraules for mateix. You have marxat massa aviat, Aniol. Life is very unfair. Terrible loss to the family of the #UEOlot. We won’t force you! pic.twitter.com/AXK9GIIk0a — Unió Esportiva Olot (@UEO1921) December 19, 2024

«Our hearts have been broken, we have no words right now. You’re gone too soon, Aniol. Life is very unfair. Terrible loss in the UEOlot family. “We will not forget you!”, the Girona club published on its official account on the social network X (formerly Twitter). And he announced the suspension of all the games that the quarry teams had scheduled for the weekend.

The Catalan Football Federation and numerous clubs, both Catalan and the rest of Spain, echoed the tragic news and sent messages of condolence to Olot. He also Royal Spanish Football Federation He offered his condolences to the club, family and friends.









CONdolences | The Royal Spanish Football Federation wishes to show its deepest condolences for the death of Aniol Llach, a player belonging to the Juvenil A of the @UEO1921. All the strength to his loved ones, friends and the Catalan football family. Rest in peace. https://t.co/bHeoVs6GDp — RFEF (@rfef) December 20, 2024