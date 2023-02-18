Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Smiling in a difficult situation: Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (left) also met Sauli Niinistö (right) at Siko. © ODD ANDERSEN/AFP

What if Erdogan says “No”? Finland’s President and the NATO Secretary General practice solidarity at Siko. They cannot give the all-clear.

Munich – Turkey continues to block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO. Or more precisely: the Swedes. Because Finland has now received the more than delicate offer from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to join the alliance “alone”. Sweden will be “shocked,” he recently said with almost malicious relish.

How to deal with this situation correctly was also an issue at Munich-based Siko on Saturday (February 18). The result: it’s complicated. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that he was “tirelessly” working on getting the green light from Ankara for both countries – and he was confident that this would be successful by the time of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö also assured that they would not be “divided”.

In the end, however, both also conceded that if Turkish President Erdogan would only allow this step, then Finland would probably take the step into the arms of NATO even without Sweden. Despite all historical connections to Sweden and despite the “joint” application for membership. Formalities also seem to play a role: in practical terms, there are two separate requests. And with the Go from Turkey (as well as from Hungary), Finland would be confirmed as a member. The statements by Stoltenberg and Niinistö did not exactly sound like a capitulation – but a certain fatalism seemed to resonate.

Erdogan blocks Sweden’s NATO accession: Finland fears “difficult situation”

“Our position is crystal clear: we have submitted an application for membership together with Sweden,” said Niinistö in the joint discussion with Stoltenberg. But “everything is in the hands of Turkey”: “We have received many messages from Turkey – and you have to be careful, because sometimes the signals change. But step by step the Turks have expressed that they want to support Finland’s bid for membership – but only Finland’s.”

One does not even react to these “attempts to split”, assured Niinistö. But if the Turkish verdict stays the same, it would be “a difficult situation”. “Our hands are tied there,” lamented the head of state. After all, Finland cannot simply withdraw its application for membership. The country has done its part.

Even Stoltenberg, despite all his demonstrative optimism, could not give any other decision. “My message is that both countries are ready for the ratification process. I call for the ratification to be completed,” said the NATO Secretary General. Both countries would have to join. Nevertheless, he also spoke of a “Turkish decision”: If Turkey ratifies only one of the two requests, then only Finland will become a member of the alliance. However, Stoltenberg emphasized that both Sweden and Finland were already “invited” to the NATO “table”.

Sweden and Finland in NATO? Pistorius increases pressure on Erdogan at Siko

A few minutes earlier, the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, had answered questions on the podium in the “Main Hall” in the Hotel Bayerischer Hof. “We would like to become a member together with Sweden. Not just because we’re good neighbors, good friends,” she said. NATO would also benefit from the strength of both countries. “Of course, we cannot influence the ratification decision of another country,” Marin also stated. That was the end of the topic – the NATO accession was actually not the subject of the panel.

Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) tried again on Saturday afternoon to increase the pressure on Erdogan. The accession of Sweden and Finland is “in the interest of our Swedish and Finnish friends, but also in the interest of the defense alliance,” he said in his speech to the Siko plenum.

For the time being, however, the decisive factor is whether Erdogan will allow accession to his Interest sees: The Turkish President is in the middle of the election campaign. Some observers consider the veto and the loud argument about burning the Koran in Sweden to be a maneuver to secure voter support in Turkey. It remains to be seen whether, conversely, Sweden’s chances will increase after the elections that are expected to take place in May. (fn)