In Spain, and in the world, there are many women who have never appeared in the news or have given great speeches, but who have been a fundamental element for the development and modernization of society. The journalist Ángel Expósito (Madrid, 1964) focuses on these women, often forgotten by official historiography, in his new book, ‘My grandmother was a feminist. Superheroine women who dismantle posturing feminism’ (HarperCollins). The director of Cope’s ‘La Lanterna’ program has compiled the stories of twelve women who, from Afghanistan to the Tres Mil Viviendas de Sevilla, from cinema and sports to the Army, symbolize “real feminism”, as opposed to “feminism de postureo” that represents, in the author’s opinion, the current Government.

“My grandmother is an excuse to remember the stories of these women who made the Transition in Spain, even though the Government wants to score the goal,” explains Expósito, who has met these great women on his trips to Latin America, Africa or more recently, to Ukraine, but also “crossing the M-30 from Madrid or the S-30 from Seville”. «The problem is that the media, and I am self-critical, do not tell these stories because with the political agenda we forget the real protagonists. We have to look for humanity, ”exposito asks.

Conchita Martín, a victim of terrorism who saw how ETA killed her husband at the gates of her home with her children at home, is one of those women who overcame everything to support her family. Also Pilar Aural, who saw her son die in her arms and who drew strength from where she did not have it to found El Pato Amarillo, an association that welcomed and fed children so that they would not fall into the drug. «In the 80s, young people died from heroin in those neighborhoods. Imagine that one of your children gets hooked and you decide to set up a little house so that other children do not have to be in the park. Well now, that the circumstances are different, they have become a home where they distribute food. And Pilar, at 80, continues like this, and she will not retire until her life withdraws her, “says the journalist.

In Afghanistan, Expósito met Hila, a 15-year-old girl rescued by the Spanish Green Berets (GEOs), and was horrified by the closedness of religious fanaticism. “In the humanitarian aid delivery chains there was a soldier from the Pontevedra Air Transportable Light Brigade. Well, an imam refused all the help she provided because she had been touched by a woman. Then you think about what life will be like for an Afghan woman like her, in her twenties, in that country,” reflects Expósito, who in the midst of the war in Ukraine found himself, in a nursery school, with three nuns, María, María Jesús and Antonia. , who cared for dozens of children.

victims and heroines



What link do all those women have who, in Chad, in Mali or on the Mexican border with the United States, are always pulling the family or the tribe? «Women are always the first victims, of sexual violence, of trafficking, but they are also the first heroines. And there is a fundamental reason: they are mothers, they have that feeling, and that happens to lionesses and it happens to human beings, “replies the journalist, who has been director of Europa Press and ABC and a contributor to countless newspapers. , radios and televisions.

Despite the incredible effort of the women who star in ‘My grandmother was a feminist’, a pessimistic question haunts the reader: «Do these dramas have a solution? “Surely not,” Expósito is sincere. “The work is infinite and you can now get girls ahead because there will always be millions more who are still in the shit, but what these women say is that when they save one, they save the entire world,” adds the author, who calls for more Sensitivity towards the work that heroines do. “The high officials of the Government, of the town halls, of the autonomous governments, should take a tour of many of these places, which are not far from their homes,” believes the journalist, who rejects “lessons of feminism, hollow and full of demagogy”, of parties that “were born in Iran or Venezuela”. «I have seen how they treat women in these countries and I am very sorry, I do not swallow. I have seen Venezuelan women prostitute themselves to buy diapers.”

Expósito vindicates the dignity of the grandmothers, “who did not know about politics or had studies, but they brought their children forward by instilling in them values.” «If I had to define his life with two words, I would say humility, because they had just enough, and love for their children, for the family, for the neighbourhood. Perhaps now we are forgetting fundamental things and losing that basic transmission of values. “Our generation is less macho, but I am concerned about the future,” continues the journalist. «When one looks at the surveys and analyzes what happens to adolescents with sexual violence, it seems that we are going backwards. We are failing in education in values ​​», he concludes.