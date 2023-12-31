Movement coordinator praises Lula's public policies, even after Stédile said that 2023 was “worst year” for settlers

O MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement) released this Sunday (Dec 31, 2023) a video with an overview of the movement in 2023. When talking about Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at the head of Planalto, the movement's National Coordinator, Ceres Hadich, called the PT's management a “our government”.

In his speech, Hadich praises the resumption of “signals” of some public policies dear to the MST, such as the Safra Plan and the PAA (Food Acquisition Program). She also talks about agrarian reform.

“They [as políticas públicas] They are fundamental for us to understand that Brazil is getting back on track. But more than that, for us to understand that our country is still in permanent disputes that will need to be determined by social struggle”he states.

Hadich also says that MST militancy continues “awake and organized” to carry out an accumulation of forces with the aim of “help our country overcome the crisis to return to the path of full democracy”.

The movement's assessment comes days after the publication of a video by João Pedro Stédile, leader of the MST, in which he states that 2023 was the “worst year” for settled families.

However, in a conciliatory tone, he says “to understand” the Lula government's delay with agrarian reform. He criticizes the administrations of former presidents Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Michel Temer (MDB) to justify the lack of settlement progress in 2023.

“There was a lack of resources, because the budget belonged to the previous government, and in a way the Brazilian State, with the crisis and the dismantling that occurred during the 6 years of fascist governments, prevented the machine from turning to the needs of the workers”said Stédile.

In the video, the movement's representative also mentions the MST's CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry), installed in the Chamber of Deputies in May this year. She said the Commission tried “lying and belittling once again” the process of “struggle and resistance” of the movement.

Watch (8min46s):