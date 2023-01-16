Our general: the previews (plot and cast) of the third episode

This evening, Monday 16 January 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third episode of Our general will be broadcast, the series that tells the true story of the special anti-terrorism unit created by General Carlo Alberto dalla Chiesa, played by Sergio Castellitto . In all, eight episodes divided into four episodes will be aired. All in the first TV on Rai 1. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot first episode

In the first episode of the third episode, dalla Chiesa’s men discover the hideout in via Monte Nevoso in Milan. Inside the apartment they find the archive of the Red Brigades and the papers of the Moro Memorial. Dalla Chiesa is accused of having hidden some of them and ferocious controversies are unleashed. While the murders of terrorists multiply, the Church prepares a blitz to arrest one of the most important leaders of the Red Brigades: Patrizio Peci.

In the second episode of the third episode, after escaping the first blitz, Peci was arrested in February 1980. Dalla Chiesa convinces him to collaborate. Peci gives him the addresses of three hideouts. The raid on one of these, in via Fracchia in Genoa, ended with the death of four Red Brigade members and the wounding of a carabiniere. New controversies erupt. From the Church he met a young Red Cross nurse, Emanuela Setti Carraro.

Cast

We have seen the plot (true story) of the third episode of Our General, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1 and RaiPlay? The protagonist is Sergio Castellitto who plays Carlo Alberto dalla Chiesa. Alongside him many other actors. Below is the list with their respective roles: