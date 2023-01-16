Our general streaming and live TV: where to see the third episode

Tonight, Monday 16 January 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third episode of Our general is broadcast, the series that tells the true story of the special anti-terrorism unit created by General Carlo Alberto dalla Chiesa, played by Sergio Castellitto. In all, eight episodes divided into four episodes will be aired. The fiction reconstructs (also through original archive images and footage) both the war in defense of democracy by the Red Brigades, and the personal and family events of the protagonists. Where to see Our General on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1.

Our general live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to see our general on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 1? In all, four episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total 8 episodes). The first Monday 9 January 2023; the fourth and last Tuesday 17 January 2023. Below is the complete schedule: