Today, Abu Dhabi Gardens appears to be a reliable book that opens its pages to the culture of beauty and awareness of the importance of being part of the miniature stars in the sky, the sparkle of the softness between the arteries of the cloud, and the extension of the rays of the sun as soft eyelashes that adorn the eye of existence.

This is the vision from which the Abu Dhabi Municipality starts, and this is the language in which its urban policy speaks, and this is the alphabet with which it embraces the eyes of the beholders, and pushes the hearts in order to stimulate the taste, and be in harmony with the majesty of coordination, the beauty of the view, the splendor of the given, the eloquence of what is accomplished, and the genius of loyal men. Those who treat the country as it is a pleasure of the liver.

Today, as we wander around the beautiful capital, we are dazzled by a flower that dances its magical dance on a pedestrian sidewalk, or in a garden next to a house, or in a yard filled with the breath of flowers. It embraces the scent of delicate wings, and it flies between one flower and another as if existence is a plastic painting, its title is Abu Dhabi, and its path. Towards the capital of beauty, beauty and pampering today, when you think about walking on two feet and contemplating the scene in the street, you feel as if you are roaming a sky studded with roses, and you feel in the open air the breath of joy, coming from a tree that has been fed with fresh water, and you feel that a bird is among the branches, cheering and shouting, in the name of “Rayan”. A capital, and a splendor of a land, it sparkled with beauty, and was adorned with sandals and brocade, and seemed, in the early mornings, to shake hands with the palm of the sun, bringing peace to it, in harmony and harmony, and the dream of the faithful who realize that God is beautiful and loves beauty.

A wild flower taught us that a beautiful face is the page of a book that is eloquent in its language, discreet in its thought, and eloquent in its eloquence. A tree that grows in the heart of the desert taught us that the shades of trees are rooms of safety, that its branches have a wonderful reach in the veins of the living, and that its root has the myth of being rooted in the earth and love. Motherland. He taught us the rough grass, how to enjoy warmth, when the carpet is a carpet of peace and love, and he taught us the stream of water that passes under the branches, that water and the tree have a relationship of existence, just as the relationship of man with his blood circulation. This is how the Abu Dhabi Municipality was able to turn the lush green beauty into a cultural lesson, and a lesson written on its blackboard, “Our gardens are gardens.”

This is Abu Dhabi, and this is its biography and image, and this is in the beginning, and in the process of giving that does not break its connection, nor prevent its separation, it is the vision of the founder and builder, may God have mercy on him, and in his wake the passengers of the wise leadership move on, so that the journey continues and with it the beauty continues, in A preserved tablet that preserves the secret. Friendliness with life and what the Great Creator gave us. Beauty, in the end, is the wisdom of geniuses and the acumen of wise men.

If we wanted to detail and enumerate the characteristics of this aesthetic breakthrough, we would not be able to do it justice in a brief article, because what the Abu Dhabi Municipality provides, based on the vision of the wise leadership, are chapters of bright pages, and records of diligent work, for a capital that boasts splendor. , and elegance, and thrives in glades and meadows, and spins the fabric of life with a smooth silk loom.