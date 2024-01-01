













After all, although most of us love video games, sometimes it is difficult to avoid certain attitudes that become toxic. Of course, it is never a bad time to change and here we leave you our purposes for this 2024 that is beginning.

Our gamer purposes

Let other gamers enjoy without judging them

One thing we noticed in 2023 is that unfortunately many gamers judge each other too much. What if they like a game with children's graphics, what if their favorite game was not even mentioned in the Game Awards and many other things.

Source: Epic Games.

The world of video games is full of many people with different tastes and preferences. What's the point of judging and criticizing what others play? We have to learn to focus on ourselves and simply enjoy. Play and let play is a motto that many of us like and that we use every day. We think everyone should use it too.

No longer falling into FOMO

FOMO is the fear of missing out on popular things by not getting on the train on time. Many gamers fall victim to this and it can have different consequences. The main one and the one we like the least is that some companies take advantage of this to release broken games.

As players are very excited to play a title, they do not hesitate to purchase its pre-sale as soon as possible. The studios have millions of dollars in pre-sales and it seems that they are no longer trying as hard to give us a decent final product.

We are also gamers at heart and that is why we tell you that it is not worth falling into FOMO. This at the end, in addition to what we said about the companies, could make you spend more. You don't need any game as soon as it comes out and patience could make it cheaper or even free if they give it away on a service.

Avoid console wars between gamers

Something that remains constant among gamers is the unfortunate console war. Thousands of warriors take to social networks to fight over which video game system is the best. Which in many cases generates a very toxic environment on the internet.

No company is perfect and they all have their pros and cons.. There is no sense or need to be competing and fighting to see which is the best. The ideal is to simply enjoy what each one offers without fighting. What do you gain from wanting to change the opinion of a stranger online?

Source: Twitter (Game Watch).

Furthermore, we believe that Companies are not aware of strangers defending them on networks to give them money or free games. So these fights make absolutely no sense, so it's best to avoid them.

Don't criticize games without having played them

Something that is repeated a lot, and is somewhat linked to the previous point, is that gamers tend to judge titles without playing them. The most common thing is that Simply because a game is exclusive to a console, it becomes public enemy number one.

Source: Nintendo

We saw it happen with Tears of the Kingdom, Spider-Man 2 and starfield. Although each one found its captive audience, many on networks dedicated themselves to criticizing them and it was clear that they had not even played them. So Before criticizing, try to give it a chance and if you don't like it, then you can talk about it with reasons.

Don't get angry, it will make us better gamers

Now we come to one of the most important gamer resolutions for the following year: Don't get angry while playing. We know that sometimes we get so into it that it's inevitable to feel some anger or frustration when we lose in a game. But calm down and move on.

Getting angry doesn't do anyone any good. Not to mention that some people even break things out of anger. Better take a deep breath, calm down and give it another chance. Nobody is born perfect and if you get angry you won't know what you are capable of.

Also don't forget the most important thing is to have fun. At the end of the day, video games are a means of distraction and entertainment, so don't take it too seriously. It's not like someone in your family will suffer or you will lose the deeds to your house for not winning a royal victory in Fortnite.

What did you think of these purposes? Will you join us in fulfilling some of them? Tell us in the comments and also leave us your proposals. Maybe among gamers we can help each other have a much better 2024.

