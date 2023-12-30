In addition to experiencing great stories and super fun mechanics, video games have the magic of generating conversation. There are few things that matterkondom intern banchero orlando jersey nike air max sale outlet hot belletress adidas yeezy 700 v3 hot belletress yeezy shoes best male sex toys adidas yeezy 700 v3 motagua jersey luvme wigs on sale nike jordan series 06 air jordan 1 cheap nfl football jerseys luvme wigs on sale Have as many passions as a good talk about gaming, especially if it has to do with saying which title was better than this or that. The theme of Game of the Year It has gained a lot of strength in recent years thanks to different factors, making this appointment increasingly important for some. As you well know, for a good amount of time now, in Atomix We worry a lot about all this, even we do a special show within our podcast to choose the best games of the year and of course, the one that surpassed all the others. 2023 was a period of real excitement, with great releases month after month to make the selection not easy at all.

Without further ado, here we tell you what title our recognition of Game of the Year and why we believe it deserved to be highlighted among all the great experiences we had over the last 12 months.

And the winner is…

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

One of the conceptions that have almost always been had within the industry is that Nintendo is a highly conservative company when it comes to designing video games. It is common to hear complaints about how Mario's parents tend to bet on already known franchises and proven formulas. Although part of all this is indeed extremely true, the truth is that if one reviews what has been done throughout the entire life of the Switch and how paradigms have been changed at the level of development and model business, you can realize that those from Kyoto have a strong advantage over much of the medium, showing off with great exclusives almost every month of the year that of course make their hybrid platform one of the best places to play.

Returning a little to the topic of Nintendo's supposed conservative and low-risk stance, it is easy to see that this argument does not have great foundations when you put on the table what was done with The Legend of Zelda. In 2017 when the Switch was launching, Breath of the Wild Not only did it change practically all the conventions of the beloved saga, but it also revolutionized the way open-world games are made, even in AAA and super-production development. Many of us thought that this title was simply insurmountable and that it would be difficult for the Eiji Aonuma and Hidemaro Fujibayashi team to break that ceiling that they themselves had imposed. What a surprise we would be when we saw how in reality, said game was just a rehearsal for everything that the masterful game would represent in 2023. Tears of the Kingdom.

At first glance, it might seem that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It is a simple expansion of its predecessor. Even to this day, there are detractors who have clearly never touched the game, who claim that it is all just a disguised DLC that is being sold as a new game. However, those of us who do delve into its honeys know perfectly well that this is not the case. You just have to start experimenting with the vehicle and object construction system to realize that in reality, the only limitation to solving problems within the adventure is your own imagination. If you add to all this things like the new world in the sky, underground and clearing, all the changes that were made to the Hyrule that we supposedly already knew, the result is a gigantic experience, with thousands of things to do and markedly different. to what was done with Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo had a truly uproarious 2023 where it is difficult to decide where to turn from so many great games that it put in our hands. Things like Pikmin 4, Fire Emblem Engage or his own Super Mario Bros. Wonderthey simply make us dream about what is coming in the future, but the reality is that nothing made us fly as high as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, game that also reminds us why video games are so special and different from any other means of entertainment, in addition to of course, it ratifies the franchise as one of the most historic and important in this entire industry that for Our fortune never ceases to amaze us with great moments that have been recorded in our memories forever.