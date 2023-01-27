“They tell tales of the past and never of the future. One remembers a lot and imagines less». To tell it, is Alberto Calcagno, CEO of Fastweb and author of “You are the future”, a text and manual that helps young people (and not only) to identify and write their future, making conscious and informed choices.

The objective of “Tu sei futuro” is in line with the vocation of Fastweb, which a few months ago inaugurated “Step – Futurability District”, a multimedia space open to the public which aims to provide information and inspiration to young people they face the future of the world of work and study, with a particular focus on digital.

Step is part of the initiatives that are spreading in many countries around the world, but which are still struggling to establish themselves in Italy, of “informal education”, i.e. courses, initiatives, seminars and activities that support people in learning and work, beyond outside the institutionalized education and training systems. This type of training is able to quickly offer content in line with the needs of companies and markets, providing skills that are often difficult to find in schools and universities.

Step is not only an exhibition space, in which to learn about the jobs of tomorrow, but also a training place where courses and workshops on robotics, digital, coding and more are given daily.

TPI met Alberto Calcagno within STEP, to understand what companies and institutions can do to help young people plan their future and what opportunities the current digital revolution presents.

Alberto, why is there so much talk about the past and so little about the future?

“People prefer to talk about things they know and aren’t afraid of. Talking about the past is easier: you don’t like things you don’t like and you can focus on positive or neutral information. Furthermore, the future recently seems to have moved further away, many people are afraid of the future due to the recent “perfect storm”: Covid-19, war, environmental disasters. These factors have led us to close down and maybe we didn’t even realize it. In fact, the “storm” has put a further distance between us and the future. A normal dynamic: a factor of protection and self-defense common in all mammals”.

Many young people are afraid of the future and of making a mistake on their own trajectory. How can they deal with this fear?

«It is important to recover the relationship with the future, which has dematerialized, and to reacquire our right to the future, from which we have excluded ourselves. The easiest way is to look at us, a gateway to self-awareness. The future is not inside a crystal ball, but ahead of us. It has the same DNA as us, it’s us, just a few steps away. Should we be afraid of ourselves? No. On the contrary, we have the possibility, with this awareness, of being able to build something for us. We thought we were at the center of the universe, then Copernicus came along to prove us wrong. Then we thought we could be at the center of nature, but Darwin came to prove us wrong. Finally, we thought we could be at the center of our mind, and Freud came along to change our mind. I say: can we stand in the center of a mirror? I think yes. And in front of us we have us, our future».

How do you develop your future and identify a direction?

«I very often use sports metaphors, one of which is climbing. When you have a climb to do, you can’t do what you want: you have a direction to follow, where you will attach pegs or a quickdraw. You have a corridor in which you can move and connect. This direction is essential. Today the fundamental direction is represented by digital. The perception of digital today is quite wrong, because we all think that digital is “astrophysics”, that there are digital people and non-digital people. I consider digital what English was in the 80s. Then everyone said: “you have to study English to get to know people, open your mind etc…”. So it was. Digital is the English of the next fifty years. Open to all, without exception. You decide which “unit” you want to stop at. The future will speak those languages.”

What is the role of education, outside the classroom on digital skills

«It is necessary to break some mechanisms. Today English is everyone’s heritage, but when the school system incorporated it, it took time, starting from the universities up to elementary school. The same could happen with digital, now digital skills are learned in companies and institutions that were the first to understand that this type of language can also be taught in contexts that are not codified by the school system”.

What can be the role of the private sector in this context?

«Companies today have a privilege, an honor and a burden regarding this issue, especially more innovative companies, such as Fastweb, know how important digital will become. We can and must have a positive impact on society. I often say that it is useless to build digital highways if we don’t also issue digital licenses. Otherwise we will have highways and no one who knows how to “use” them. It is evident that politics will come a little after the cultural transformation, like learning English, it is something that has a longer political payback than the legislature. Companies will be instrumental in the next five years until the public understands the importance of digital».

Are school and family still the correct subjects to ask for advice for one’s future?

«I think not, because today it is essential to talk about the future, to have clear what the jobs of the future will be. 65 percent of kids in elementary school today will be in jobs that don’t exist yet. In this case it becomes essential to explain them. These jobs of the future are not yet the heritage of families and teachers, but of companies. I would have liked, when I was eighteen, to see the works displayed. We at Step show young people how the jobs of the future take place, typical days, and the impact they have on society, to give young people an inspiring vision, without limiting ourselves to just the title. These jobs of the future are different from those of accountants, lawyers or architects, roles often addressed by families and teachers, it is up to companies to make them known».

What was the key process in your life that made you decide which trajectory to take?

«What I experienced is exactly what I would like to avoid being experienced by young people today. I came to play the most important games in life somewhat by accident. Because I decided to do economics and commerce at Bocconi more out of a competitive spirit towards some classmates than anything else. Then I went to London to do investment banking always driven by a competitive spirit rather than clear planning. I was lucky because I didn’t choose the games, but when I played them I played them well. I’d like a boy not only to play his games well but if he chooses them. The concept of the book is to open people’s eyes, so they can plan or program a direction. This way you cannot be sure of getting exactly what you want, but you increase the odds dramatically. Thanks to information, awareness, and the courage to look to the future».