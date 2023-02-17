Think about him present and apply the past experiences, helps us plan our future.

It is definitely not healthy to spend your life thinking about the future: Tomorrow I’ll wear those clothes for the first time, tomorrow I’ll talk to my brother, tomorrow I’ll do my homework, tomorrow, tomorrow.

Worse is to spend it reliving the past: dreaming of what was, recriminating what was not or living what could have been.

The past does not exist that is why we can never change it, good or bad, the past is past. Using it to justify our procrastination or our mistakes is mediocre, unsuccessful and/or incompetent. To be or not is our choice, it is not a matter of circumstances or luck.

Our country had a past, it has a present, and it will undoubtedly have a future. And that future, we plan from the present, facing the concrete reality, making an effort to correct deficiencies and correct deviations.

If we try to live by reliving the past, we will neither live in the present, nor will we be able to plan for the future and, to a large extent, we waste life and all the opportunities it offers us.

Successful Mexicans will build a successful Mexico and that Mexico, It will be our best legacy.

Let’s be successful by taking advantage of the experiences of the past, living our present and planning our best future.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.