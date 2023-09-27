Roughly two years after Netflix announced plans for a Tomb Raider anime, we’ve finally been given our first look at Lara Croft in cartoon action.

The Tomb Raider animation is set to focus on the events following the reboot trilogy’s conclusion. Lara has returned from her travels in South America, having prevented an apocalypse of some description, and is now ready for her next adventure.

Netflix’s debut trailer is quite brief, featuring a lot of heavy breathing from our heroine over the top of a handful of impactful shots. We get to see Lara abseiling into a cavernous abyss and perhaps in homage to one of Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s better moments of ella-emerging onto the scene while a backdrop of flames silhouettes her ella (presumably) rather battle weary figure. There is also a nice little nod to the Yamatai crew from the 2013 reboot, with Lara tenderly stroking a photo of her fallen friends (although, no Alex? And, I know Jonah is still alive).

You can have a watch for yourself below.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft | First Look | Netflix.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, as it is officially titled, stars Hayley Atwell (better known as Peggy Carter in numerous Marvel projects) as Lara Croft. Atwell is joined by Earl Baylon, reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the reboot trilogy, and Allen Maldonado (Black-ish, The Last OG) as tech expert Zip.

Netflix’s trailer doesn’t include a launch date for the series, simply teasing that Lara and her tomb raiding ways will be making their debut on the streaming service “soon”, but the official Tomb Raider Twitter/X account is now touting to release in 2024.

This first look was shared as part of Netflix’s DROP 01 animation showcase, which also gave us a peep at Far Cry adaptation Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix and the service’s long-in-the-works Devil May Cry series.