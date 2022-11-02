Since the very first online casino opened in 1996, technology has continued to evolve. This has paved the way for more and more unique games to debut alongside the classics, with the innovative live casino taking further leaps into the future.

That’s right, you can play live Blackjack online at Sky Vegas, for example, as well as the likes of Roulette, Poker and even some gameshow-inspired games that you just wouldn’t find anywhere else.

So, without further ado, join us as we take a look at some of our favourite live casino classics, to help you decide which might take your fancy next…

Blackjack

Of course, we can’t talk about popular table games and not start with Blackjack. An all-time favourite, this game first made an appearance in 1700s France as Vingt-et-Un – which translates to Twenty-one.

Twenty-one didn’t become known as Blackjack until the 20th century, when Las Vegas casinos were looking for a way to further promote the game.

Despite this, Blackjack has always been popular, mostly due to its lower house edge and easy to understand gameplay.

To play, you simply need to learn basic strategy, which is even easier than you might think because most casinos allow you to refer to a strategy card throughout gameplay.

Essentially, all you need to do is attempt to get your hand to the value of 21, or as close to 21 as possible, without going over.

You do this by opting to ‘stand’, ‘hit’, ‘double down’, ‘split’, ‘fold’.

Numbered cards stand face value, and Jacks, Queens and Kings are worth 10. Aces can be worth 11 or one, depending on which best helps your hand.

Roulette

Another one of the most iconic games of chance is Roulette.

The primitive version of the Roulette wheel was first created in 1655 by French mathematician and physicist Blaise Pascal. This was created by accident, as Pascal had hoped to create a perpetual motion machine.

Over time, the game evolved, with a single-zero variation becoming popular in Europe, and the version with a single and double zero green pocket becoming popular in America. These later became known as European and American wheels.

To play Roulette, you simply need to pick where you’d like to place your wager. There are lots of different betting options, each with different winning odds and payout percentages.

For the best chance of winning, you’ll want to place an even number outside bet.

But, with these games clearly dominating land-based, virtual and live casinos, what actually is it that makes them so great?

A new spin on table games

At the live casino, you can play the likes of Blackjack and Roulette, hosted by a real-life dealer from a specially designed studio. State-of-the-art technology ensures gameplay is smooth and data can be transferred to create a clear picture of each detail onto your screen, and HD cameras provide smooth transitions from all-angles, for an authentic casino experience.

What’s more, the live casino really stands out because of the unique variations you can play. You could enjoy Multi-Hand Blackjack, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Roulette, or even Quantum Roulette Live, for example.

There are plenty of new and classic games for you to explore at the live casino, so will you be trying your hand at this futuristic adventure?