Since we are very patriotic due to the holidays of our independence, we started thinking about our favorite countrymen in video games. For this reason, here we bring you a small count of the Mexican characters that we like the most in gaming.

Street Fighter has several Mexican characters that we like to use

Street Fighter It has a premise that pits fighters from all over the world against each other in combat. Of course the representation of Mexicans could not be missing here and this came in the form of T. Hawk. An imposing fighter with an appearance that reminds us of the tribes of the north of the country.

Some time later with the arrival of Street Fighter 4 We met El Fuerte. He is an adventurous cook who also likes wrestling. Which is made perfectly clear with her choice of battle attire and his move set. So it came to represent one of our country’s favorite sports.

Source: Capcom

Finally in Street Fighter 6 One more fighter was added to the list of Mexicans in the Capcom title. This time it is Lily Hawk, a very cheerful and enthusiastic young woman who fights using her bond with nature. As if that were not enough, her fighting theme has all the sounds of Mexico to put us in the mood.

Tekken’s King is a true example to follow

With a simple look at King’s character in Tekken It is clear that it has several Mexican elements. In addition to being a very impressive wrestler, he has a quite interesting story that makes us love him even more. Not to mention that it was inspired by a real-life wrestler.

He was an orphan who dedicated himself to fighting, however in a brawl he was badly injured. Almost dead he arrived at a monastery where he was welcomed and cured of his illnesses. This led him to become a priest and create an orphanage to protect other street children.

Source: Bandai Namco.

However, the orphanage’s expenses began to skyrocket. Which led King to use his skills to participate in wrestling events where he won a lot of money. So not only is he one of our favorite Mexican characters, he is also a great example to follow. For that and more, we love you, King.

Shadows of the Damned showed that Mexicans can be very badass heroes

Suda51 has already shown several times that he loves Mexican culture. After all Travis Touchdown, the protagonist of No More Heroesis a lover of wrestling and his movements are full of keys. But it wasn’t until Shadows of the Damned when he decided to give us one of the best Mexican protagonists.

In this title we take control of García Hotspur, a Mexican demon hunter. Because he is the best at what he does, the demon king kidnaps his girlfriend. Which sends our hero on a crazy journey through the underworld.

If you haven’t played Shadows of the Damned, you are missing out on one of the best Mexican video game protagonists. Although the title was ‘stuck’ in the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation, it was announced that it will have a remastering. When it arrives, don’t forget to give it a chance.

Guacamelee gave us the iconic Juan Aguacate

Juan Aguacate from Guacamelee is our favorite of all the Mexican video game characters. Although we admit that there is almost no personality, we cannot deny that he earned our love and respect with his adventure to rescue young Lupita.

Once again we have a Mexican who goes to the depths of the afterlife to rescue his beloved. The best of all is that he does it in one of the video games most full of references to Mexico. From the art to the towns, everything makes you feel very Mexican.

Source: Drinkbox Studios

So if you want to spend your September 15 feeling like a Mexican hero in video games, you know what to do. Finally, you can find each of the titles we mention here quite easily. Do you have a favorite character in video games?

