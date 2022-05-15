Netflix does not stop adding to its catalog and documentaries in recent days, the most recent being called “Our father” has become a trend. Production has been among the most watched streaming platform and has generated a large number of comments on social networks that recommend watching it.

YOU CAN SEE:“Incompatibles 2”: Final explained Netflix police comedy with Omar Sy

background of a scandal

There’s a term used by the conceived donor community in America to refer to a time just after Christmas: sibling season. The reason? That many people receive DNA tests from Ancestry.com or 23AndMe as a gift ‘fun’ for the holidays, but actually they end up revealing family secrets that many do not want to discover.

And it was a test conducted by 23andMe Jacob Ballard in 2014 the one that ended up evidencing the horror story he shared with approximately 90 half-siblings: an Indiana fertility doctor named Donald Cline had used his semen to impregnate patients without their knowledge and without their consent.

Jacoba Ballard investigations in 2014 were those that ended revealing the horror story. Photo: Netflix

real life scandal

This discovery terrifying has now become a documentary on Netflix called “Our Father” directed by Lucie Jourdan, where Ballard has details of her story: how she, her mother and many other women had been abused by Donald Cline the doctor who exercised for a period of up to 40 years.

How was Donald Cline caught and prosecuted?

It was Ballard’s DNA test that led her to start investigating, and the online family tree she built from the results kept leading to the same name: Cline.

Donald Cline had impregnated many women with his own semen. Photo: Netflix

When Ballard became friends with some of the brothers who were found, several mentioned that her parents had been treated by the doctor. With the confirmation of the DNA, it is understood that she had not used donor samples.

Instead, he had impregnated many women with his own semen. One of her victims explained her disgust at this discovery: “I feel like I’ve been raped 15 times.”

YOU CAN SEE: This movie is forgotten Netflix trend now! Lasts 2 hours and Tom Hanks has

Trailer for “Our Father”