Valeria Fioravanti lost her life due to meningitis not diagnosed in time by doctors. The family is not resigned to the loss of her. According to her father they could cure her, she could save herself

A family in mourning for months, for a daughter who is no longer with us and who perhaps could have been saved, if only the doctors had looked into her symptoms better. Valeria Fioravanti died from undiagnosed meningitis. A year after his disappearance the Pope he tells the press that could be cured. Valeria could have been saved. Instead, that diagnosis came when it was too late.

On 10 January 2023 Valeria Fioravanti lost her life. She had meningitis, but the doctors didn't diagnose it in time. She was only 27 years old when her heart stopped forever. The family is unable to resign themselves to her disappearance.

According to her family, in fact, there were two medical errors carried out in the hospitals where the young woman had sought answers for her symptoms. First the administration of Toradol, a painkiller given for headaches. And then the misdiagnosis of lumbosciatica.

Our family is broken. Life is no longer the same. We can't resign ourselves to what happened.

These are the words of Valeria's father to the Corriere della Sera:

I reread the chats from a year ago: Valeria asked the nurses for water to drink and wrote to me that they didn't even listen to her. Her tests said she had an infection. She had neck stiffness. High fever. But no one did anything for her. And she, on the other hand, could have saved herself with antibiotics.

Valeria Fioravanti had undiagnosed bacterial meningitis

What is certain is that we will fight until the end. Until those doctors who didn't do their job are convicted. Until there is justice for Valeria. And so that what happened to her never happens to anyone again.

Meanwhile, the investigations have concluded and the register of suspects lists the names of three doctors, one from Casilino and two from the San Giovanni hospital. They will have to answer for manslaughter, negligence, superficiality, incompetence.