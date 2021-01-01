Highlights: Mohan Bhagwat said – no one can define great men according to their own

The head of the Sangh released an English book written on Mahatma Gandhi.

He said – Gandhiji said that my patriotism originates from my religion.

new Delhi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that there should be any method of worship, rituals, but everyone should live together. He said that difference does not mean separatism. (difference does not mean separatism) Releasing the English book titled ‘Making of a Hindu Patriot – Background of Gandhiji’s Hind Swaraj’, the Sangh chief said that as long as there is a fear in my mind that my existence is threatening my existence And you will threaten your existence with me, till then there may be deals but not intimacy.

He said that separation does not mean that we cannot live as sons of one society, one earth. Releasing the book, the Sangh chief said that the name of the book and my release of it may lead to speculation that it is an attempt to define Gandhiji on his own.

He said that no one can define great men in their own way. This book is based on extensive research and those who have different opinions from it can also write and research. The Sangh chief said that Gandhiji had said that my patriotism originates from my religion. I will understand my religion and become a good patriot and ask people to do the same. Gandhiji said that to understand Swaraj one has to understand self-religion.

Referring to the religion and patriotism, the Sangh chief said that if he is a Hindu, he has to be a patriot because it is at its core. He may be the one who has to stand but no Hindu can be anti-India.