Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, through the Mussafah Municipality Center, organized an awareness event entitled “Our Environment is Our Identity”, targeting all members of society in the areas located within the geographical scope of the center, in cooperation with strategic partners: Abu Dhabi Police General Command (Mussafah Police Station), Burjeel Medical Group, And the Cambridge School, and the ICAD Residential Group, in the facilities of the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City in the geographical scope to include: (Mussafah Walk – Mussafah Bazaar Market).

The event aimed to raise the level of awareness among community members of environmental issues and establish a sense of individual and collective responsibility to conserve environmental resources, as well as disseminate positive behaviors that support the principles and standards of environmental sustainability.

The event included the planting of a number of agricultural seedlings with the participation of students from Cambridge School. A number of awareness workshops were organized for students regarding maintaining public cleanliness and appearance, which reflects positively on the environment. Wall paintings were also made in an armored bazaar using a kind of environmentally friendly dyes. These murals reflect the main landmarks in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.