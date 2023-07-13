the enemy withinis the enemy harder to beat. And it doesn’t just exist inside any company either institutionbut to inside of ourselves.

we are our own enemy when we boycott ourselves, when we are our own obstacle to overcome ourselves, when we do not trust our skills, when we don’t believe in ourselves; but we are also our own enemy when we sail in the boat of the ambition disproportionate.

The enemy within occurs mainly because we lose sight of the overall goal and focus our sight, our focus, on our individual goals.

I’ve seen companies highly successful who have reached the bankruptcy, political parties once powerful, that today languish; This is because they could not defeat the internal enemy, because the partners or members, thinking only of their particular interests, lose sight of the collective goals, divide forces in the fight to achieve their personal ambitions and finally everyone loses.

And that is happening, today, in the political partiesWhen the interests of their leaders, or of those who have established themselves as owners of power within them, prioritize their ambitions over the interests of the parties themselves, they are condemning the institution on which they have relied to destruction, in for the sake of achieving yours.

defeat our inner enemy it is a perennial goal, that enemy will always try to boycott us, at every step he will be whispering in our ear that it cannot be done, that it is not worth trying, that the respect, loyalty and honesty they are values ​​of the past, etc.

In the collective world, the most nefarious enemies, difficult to defeat, those that we cannot always easily detect, are the enemies that are found within, enemies often disguised as loyal collaborators, but prey to their personal ambitions who renounce the sacred value of loyalty and they become destroyers of what they were supposed to be building.

We see this especially in that world, that of the policyit is there where it is more common for personal interests to destroy or try to destroy the group to which they belong.

Of course our country is not immune to this disastrous trend. In fact, Mexico He has suffered for decades cancer and sheltering inside its worst enemies.

These enemies who do not show their faces, who sail with the flag of loyalty but who are waiting for any opportunity to obtain a personal benefit regardless of the damage they cause to their environment.

Mexico needs to change, and for it to change, we need to change the mexicans: Change the concept we have of our role as citizens, force rulers to change the role they assume, to recognize that the “mandatary” is the one who is fulfilling a mandate from the principal, without ever forgetting that the principal is the people themselves.

Just one citizenship empowered, participative, responsible and conscious, she will be able to achieve the true change of our country. It will not be achieved by a single ruler, no matter how powerful and well-intentioned it may be, it will not be achieved by any body acting in isolation, only a society united around that objective will be able to achieve it.

For Mexico worthy and united let’s make a pact to turn many dreams into reality.

