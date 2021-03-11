Copenhagen (Confederation)

The UAE Embassy in Copenhagen organized a virtual celebration on the occasion of International Women’s Day, honoring its achievements, in the presence of a group of prominent women figures from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the local press, Danish universities and civil society organizations.

Fatima Khamis Al Mazrouei, the country’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, sent a welcoming speech in which she expressed her honor and confidence in the confidence of her dear country in her appointment as the UAE’s first ambassador to Denmark since 2017, and her pride in sharing the International Women’s Day with active representatives of women in Danish society despite the circumstances. Corona.