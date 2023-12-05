Buenos Aires (Union)

Our embassy in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, celebrated the Polo Federation delegation participating in the International Polo Federation meetings, a meeting that witnessed the announcement of the UAE’s victory in hosting the 2026 Polo Confederations Cup. Rashid Al Hamoudi, First Secretary of the UAE Embassy in Argentina, expressed his happiness at the presence of the UAE delegation, and conveyed to them the greetings of Ambassador Saeed. Abdullah Al-Qamzi, who is in the Emirates to attend the climate change conference “COP28”, and Al-Hamoudi congratulated the delegation on winning the bid to host the global event.

Saeed Bin Dari, Vice President of the Polo Federation and head of the delegation, thanked the family of our embassy in Argentina for the hospitality and interest in the delegation and said: “This is not strange for the people of the Emirates, and our embassy in Argentina provided us with all support during our trip.”

Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor, President of the Polo Federation, praised the support of our embassy in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, during the presence of the federation’s bidding delegation for the 2026 Confederations World Cup and the success of its mission, which contributed to winning the bid.

On the other hand, Ali Al Bowardi, former President of the Polo Federation, expressed his happiness with the “Lanatividad” team winning the Argentine Open Polo Championship Cup for Men, stressing that this victory is credited to UAE Polo as it has combined the men’s and women’s cups.