Our national team for electronic games continues its preparations to participate in the Gulf Games in Kuwait by setting up two camps, one in Dubai and the other in Kuwait, where the electronic games competitions will start on May 23.

Saeed Al Taher, Secretary-General of the Emirates Federation for Electronic Sports, explained that the participation of the UAE team will be through 7 players representing two teams, the first for the game of legends, with 5 players, they are Butti Al-Mansoori, Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Issa Al Dhaheri, Mohammed Al Matroushi and Faris Al Mazrouei, and the second team for the game of football. The football team will participate with two players, Ahmed Al-Suwaidi and Salem Al-Hammadi, pointing out that each team has its own coach and administrator.

The football competitions will start on May 23, while the Legends game will start on the 24th of the same month, where the participation will be the first of its kind for the UAE in an external tournament after the establishment of the Emirates Electronic Sports Federation.

With regard to the schedule of our national team matches, the Secretary-General of the Emirates Electronic Sports Federation explained that there is a meeting of the technical committee for the game that will be held on May 21 to determine the participation mechanism for all participating teams, namely the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain.

As for the details of the Dubai and Kuwait camps, he explained that the Dubai camp is dedicated to the legends game team, as the camp starts tomorrow, May 19, and continues until the 22nd of the same month, to be followed by travel in preparation for participation, and the football team will leave for Kuwait tomorrow, Thursday, to set up a camp for a period of time. There are also two days before the start of the competitions, in order to get acquainted with the electronic system of the tournament.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Electronic Sports Federation indicated that there are also representatives of the Emirates in the tournament, namely Saeed Al Ketbi and Mohammed Al Karbi, through the technical committee, stressing that everyone seeks to raise the flag of the country in the Gulf session and achieve its best results.



