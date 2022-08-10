Leo (FdI): “Here is our recipe for the flat tax”

“There flat tax at the moment it has no cover. This is why we will start already in the first 100 days of government with an incremental flat tax ”. Maurizio Leo, financial manager of Fratelli d’Italiahe tells Affaritaliani.it the party’s strategy that all polls give a clear advantage. A center-right government in which Giorgia Meloni he could be prime minister and in which FdI should play a leading role.

Leo, have you presented the coalition program, when is the party’s program?

We will announce our plan by the end of this week. However, starting from the assumption that the coalition program is a framework around which each party will then have to develop its own ideas.

So let’s talk about the idea on which we are discussing the most, namely the flat tax: what is your position?

There are some positions that they do not consider irreconcilable. In the course of the legislature, I am sure that we will talk about introducing a flat tax, obviously in compliance with the principles of the constitutional charter. To be clear, the no tax areas or the progressiveness of taxation will not be touched, in full compliance with Article 53 of the Constitution. Initially, in fact, our concern is that there are not the resources to do everything that would be needed. We want to start, therefore, with an incremental flat tax: if a taxpayer has earned 40 thousand euros and the following year 60 thousand he will pay a fixed rate of 15% on the 20 thousand euros in excess. In this way we expect an increase in revenue, and this is the logic of the flat tax. The final objective, in the horizon of the entire legislature, is to arrive at the structural one, always in compliance with article 53.

However, almost half of Italians declare less than 15 thousand euros and 35% between 15 and 29 thousand euros: don’t you think that the flat tax would have little impact on the income of a small slice of the population?

Our goal in this case is to see if there is the possibility of bringing out more income, we are convinced that it will be a significant incentive for the fight against tax evasion.

Speaking of the fight against tax evasion, there has also been much talk of voluntary disclosure, the return of capital held abroad or in safety deposit boxes: is this an idea that convinces you?

This is a proposal that was made by the Milan Prosecutor Francesco Greco. At the time there was even talk of 150-200 billion of money stored in safety deposit boxes or abroad. The Prosecutor’s Office and the Guardia di Finanza had proposed to regularize the cash. This is also because the financial administration can only ascertain the last five years. For this reason, we can imagine that 50% of the voluntarily regularized sum is subject to ordinary taxation, with progressive rates going to accumulate. In this way the revenues for the state are increased. More: I am convinced that the additional sums could be reinvested for the purchase of Italian debt securities or for initiatives to support the real economy and to “shore up” SMEs.

We come to the increasingly likely center-right government: in recent days we have returned to talk about the sale of Ita with the extension to August 22, Giorgia Meloni has asked that the new executive manage the game but Draghi pulls straight: what do you think?

Giorgia Meloni is absolutely right, Ita is not a small company and the current government should only deal with current affairs. In my opinion it would be more correct to wait a little longer and have those who come after Draghi deal with this issue.

Another incandescent dossier is Mps: what do you think? Salvini said he was very worried about the possible cut of workers.

The State’s participation in Montepaschi is extremely significant, which is why targeted decisions will have to be taken. When there is a participation of this type, a unique address must be found, and it is essential to safeguard employment levels. We do not want to harm the workforce in any way.

Another game to play, this time in 2023, is that of appointments: Eni, Enel, Poste and Leonardo will face the renewal of the top management. Have you already started talking about it?

No not yet. In any case, we will evaluate what the individual managers have done, these are decisions that we will have to take collectively.

Claudio Descalzi seems to be particularly appreciated by the center-right …

Yes, Descalzi is working very well, really chapeau. Public managers who are doing their job well are guaranteeing important economic returns to the state. We need company leaders like this.

Another name that you hear “support”?

Matteo Del Fante did very well in Poste…

So his “renziano” label does not create embarrassment for you …

No, we are looking for good and capable managers.

Do you think it is right to talk about ministers before the elections?

No, I would say no. Just after the vote, however, yes, when it is clear who won, it will be right to indicate the names that will then be proposed to the Head of State.

Do you feel you have already won the election?

Let’s say that the polls are very positive at the moment …



Subscribe to the newsletter

