It happens to all of us: the August brain – or the holiday brain, for the lucky ones – tends to be at its lowest in terms of culinary creativity and effort. We are in need of quick and easy recipes that will satisfy our hunger and quench our thirst and allow us to happily continue with our summer lives. Below you will find ten recipes that fulfill this purpose very well.

AGUADILLO

A direct descendant of the posca that Roman legionaries drank, liquid gazpacho with pieces of vegetables can be eaten as a drink or a light lunch.

It can also be a meal Hope Pelaez

UNFILLED EGGS

Choose your favorite non-filler, add a legume, rice or pasta, green leaves, tomato or cucumber and if you want, onion: you have the whole meal solved.

They have many possibilities: adapt them to the contents of your fridge and your pantry. Claudia Polo

CAESAR SALAD

Since its creation in Tijuana, Mexico, in 1924, the Cardini brothers’ lettuce, cheese and bread salad has been a resounding success. We celebrate its centenary with a chicken version.

FRITTATA –ITALIAN OMELET– WITH PARSLEY, MINT AND CHEESE

It can be prepared with just egg or with the addition of fried onion, grated cheese, vegetables or herbs. It is also a tasty vegetarian dish, a light starter and a good option to take on a picnic.

If it’s not round, it’s not a frittata Anna Mayer Mayer

A SAUCE TO EMPTY THE VEGETABLE DRAWER

In addition to the usual creams, sauces and stir-fries are also a great way to get rid of leftover vegetables, cruciferous vegetables and others that threaten to take up residence in the fridge.

It’s great with pasta, but you can use it for many other things. Monica Escudero

FAJITAS

Many believe it originated in Mexico, but the famous grilled strips of beef with sautéed vegetables originated a little further north, in the United States. We prepare them with chicken.

CREPES SPINACH SALADS

The crepes They don’t have to be sweet. Once we have understood this, we can add various ingredients to the dough to give it a different touch, as we do in this recipe with spinach.

Green, I love you green Miriam Garcia Martinez

CITRUS OCTOPUS SALAD

In just over 10 minutes you can have this recipe ready, which takes away the whims of a ceviche, is prepared with the vegetables of traditional salpicón and can be adapted to your tastes or to what is in the fridge.

To eat with a spoon Monica Escudero

BADRIJANI

This Georgian eggplant roll recipe features a spicy and tasty nut paste, which is the star of most tables in the region.

You can feel the freshness from here Alfonso D. Martin

FOR A SWEET TREAT: EGG FLAN IN THE MICROWAVE

If you use this appliance to heat milk and little else, you are missing out on many of its culinary possibilities. Among them, preparing this popular dessert in just a few minutes and without turning on the oven.

Very silky and very easy to make Monica Escudero

