It happens to all of us: the August brain – or the holiday brain, for the lucky ones – tends to be at its lowest in terms of culinary creativity and effort. We are in need of quick and easy recipes that will satisfy our hunger and quench our thirst and allow us to happily continue with our summer lives. Below you will find ten recipes that fulfill this purpose very well.
AGUADILLO
A direct descendant of the posca that Roman legionaries drank, liquid gazpacho with pieces of vegetables can be eaten as a drink or a light lunch.
UNFILLED EGGS
Choose your favorite non-filler, add a legume, rice or pasta, green leaves, tomato or cucumber and if you want, onion: you have the whole meal solved.
CAESAR SALAD
Since its creation in Tijuana, Mexico, in 1924, the Cardini brothers’ lettuce, cheese and bread salad has been a resounding success. We celebrate its centenary with a chicken version.
FRITTATA –ITALIAN OMELET– WITH PARSLEY, MINT AND CHEESE
It can be prepared with just egg or with the addition of fried onion, grated cheese, vegetables or herbs. It is also a tasty vegetarian dish, a light starter and a good option to take on a picnic.
A SAUCE TO EMPTY THE VEGETABLE DRAWER
In addition to the usual creams, sauces and stir-fries are also a great way to get rid of leftover vegetables, cruciferous vegetables and others that threaten to take up residence in the fridge.
FAJITAS
Many believe it originated in Mexico, but the famous grilled strips of beef with sautéed vegetables originated a little further north, in the United States. We prepare them with chicken.
CREPES SPINACH SALADS
The crepes They don’t have to be sweet. Once we have understood this, we can add various ingredients to the dough to give it a different touch, as we do in this recipe with spinach.
CITRUS OCTOPUS SALAD
In just over 10 minutes you can have this recipe ready, which takes away the whims of a ceviche, is prepared with the vegetables of traditional salpicón and can be adapted to your tastes or to what is in the fridge.
BADRIJANI
This Georgian eggplant roll recipe features a spicy and tasty nut paste, which is the star of most tables in the region.
FOR A SWEET TREAT: EGG FLAN IN THE MICROWAVE
If you use this appliance to heat milk and little else, you are missing out on many of its culinary possibilities. Among them, preparing this popular dessert in just a few minutes and without turning on the oven.
