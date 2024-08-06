I would like to see The house of the dragon with the eyes with which he sees her Guadalupe Fiñana, the Sevillian lady known on Instagram as the grandmother of dragons. With that passion that has earned her a cameo this season. In fact, I would like to watch all the television with her curious and playful spirit. I cannot sit down in front of an exciting tennis match, like the men’s final of the Olympic Games between Alcaraz and Djokovic, without remembering a phrase of hers also directed at the two tennis players, but after the Wimbledon 2023 final: “What a bed you two are going to get.”

The thing is that I would like to see the prequel of Game of Thrones with his fervor, but I have not succeeded. I continued Game of Thrones cwith devotion; I had read all the published novels of the saga before, I got on the wave from the beginning and I endured surfing it for all eight seasons. With its ups and downs, I enjoyed it, even in its lowest moments, and that was despite having to dedicate hours and hours of writing to feed the SEO cookie monster, insatiable with the series at that time. Now I have the feeling that she was a different person.

I finished the first season of The house of the dragon with effort and I have seen this second one in fits and starts. I enjoy the story of Rhaenyra and Alicent as if it were a Rich and famous in Westeros, but little else. And I’m not the only one. Many fans have left, and many of those who resist have criticized this season arguing that it does not advance the plot. As if Game of Thrones would not have given us quasi-contemplative seasons as well.

The problem is not that The house of the dragon be worse than Game of Thrones. The problem is that it is not Game of Thrones and that the moment of Game of Thrones It’s over, the lights went on, we saw each other and left the place happy, exhausted and confused. The obsession with franchises that devours box office cinema is the same one that is behind the legion of series derived from the universe created by George RR Martin that are still running. One that milks the cow’s teat until it is dry, alien to the verses of Manuel Alejandro that could have been the motto of Game of Thrones: “We never think about winter, but winter comes whether you want it or not.”

