Marcel: “I am a certified hypnotherapist and am very busy as an entrepreneur. I help people stop smoking through subconscious change techniques, such as NLP and conversational hypnotherapy. Initially I treated people with all kinds of problems, but quitting smoking was the most successful. Before corona I received customers at home, now I do everything online.”

In brief





Ruud Endenburg (54) and Marcel Breast (59) are married and live in an apartment in Amsterdam. Ruud studied technical business administration and labor and organizational sociology and works at pump manufacturer Grundfos in Almere. Marcel is a hypnotherapist and treats smokers. He is finalizing a book on the subject. Both officially work four days a week. Together they earn three times the average.

Ruud: “I work as a salaried salesperson at a manufacturer of pumps. I like marketing, technology and commerce. I leave the house at half past seven and I’m home at half past five. I love that work-life balance.”

Marcel: „Ruud really has a 9-to-5 mentality. I used to have that too, when I was still employed, but not anymore.”

Ruud: “I like security, a fixed income, pension accrual. I can combine my work well with swimming four times a week.”

Marcel: “Our different way of working is sometimes difficult.”

Ruud: “If Marcel gives a webinar in the evening, it starts before I go swimming.”

Marcel: “So then he is watching TV with headphones.”

Ruud: “And the next evening such a webinar gives a boom in questions and registrations for individual guidance.”

Marcel“I want to deal with those reactions as quickly as possible. Even if a customer calls in a panic because he or she is not doing well, I respond immediately.”

Ruud“That will go off our time together.”

Marcel: “I once experienced on Christmas Eve that a customer called that he was going to commit suicide. He had many problems and because he stopped smoking, he no longer had an outlet and he panicked. Then I can’t keep watching TV, can I? I have already saved a life twice.”

Ruud: “Marcel does not see his work as work.”

Marcel: „No, I am actually a welfare worker, it is my mission. That’s because my father got lung cancer when I was seven years old. He was a strong man with his own contracting business. After a lung was removed, he was unable to do anything. He was often so short of breath that hundreds of times we thought he was going to drop dead. All my childhood I saw my father sitting on the couch like that. That’s why I have a lot of emotion around smoking. That is also a pitfall, because I work too much quickly. But nowadays I do have a remote assistant who does the administration and handles emails. That gives peace.”

Ruud: “We have just been in Bali for three weeks, but Marcel’s phone full of emails remains a danger.”

Marcel: “Yes, but then I work for one hour to get rid of emails and then not for seven hours.”

Ruud: “Recently we had a dinner with friends, he was called.”

Marcel: “Yes, also a panic case, I had to deal with.”

Ruud: „He says: it will take five minutes. But of course that will be fifty.”

Marcel: “I see huge benefits in AI, then I can teach a robot to answer emails the way I would. 90 percent of the questions are standard. I will really develop that.”

Ruud: “Haha, I think: should he invest time in that again.”

Everything together

Marcel: “We do everything outside the door together: walking, into town, groceries, shopping, visiting friends.”

Ruud: “We like that.”

Marcel: “We only do sports separately. I don’t work on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, then we have quality time. Then we go to the movies or go for a walk. And we are also together on weekends.”

Ruud: “Now that Marcel’s company is doing so well, I recently had Mondays off.”

Marcel: “That takes some getting used to, because I now try to keep that day free as much as possible. But what I used to do in five days, now has to be done in four.”

Ruud: “We spend money on holidays, among other things.”

Marcel: „And Ruud spends a lot of money on clothes, my department in the wardrobe is getting smaller and smaller. And we like to eat out.”

Ruud: “Mobile next to his plate, because then he can send himself a message if he thinks of something, haha!”

Marcel: „I do fitness and since two years I have a personal trainer. That also costs money.”

Potatoes

Ruud: “During the week I cook. When Marcel cooks, he gets something.”

Marcel: “I just forget. I work so intensively during the day. I often forget to eat lunch too. When Ruud texts me that I have to cook that evening, I just don’t see that message. But I do the laundry and take out the trash. And I take care of the plants on the balcony. If friends come over, I’ll cook. That must be because I come from a family with five children and was used to cooking for more people.”

Ruud: „Together in the kitchen nothing will happen. I cook very systematically, Marcel starts to fry meat quietly when the potatoes have not yet risen.”

Marcel: “I will be sixty this year and sometimes think about my retirement, but I can not imagine much about it. Maybe eventually work abroad for part of the year…?”

Ruud: “I sometimes think about that too – maybe gradually start working less. But luckily it will take another thirteen years.”

Marcel: “Actually, I don’t think I’ll retire until the Netherlands is smoke-free.”

To get up Ruud gets up at 6:50 am, Marcel at 7:30 am – or a little later if he has provided a webinar the night before. Transport In Amsterdam where they live, they cycle or walk. Ruud goes to work by car. Marcel has a shared car and a train subscription, but does not use them often. Staff The cleaning help comes once every two weeks. To play sports Ruud is a fanatic swimmer. He used to swim competitions, now he swims to keep his body and condition up to standard. Marcel does fitness, since two years with a personal trainer. Save Ruud saves extra for his pension, otherwise there are no savings goals. Bedtime “Usually too late, around 11-11:30 PM.”

In Spitsuur, couples and singles talk about how they combine work and private life. Participate? Mail to [email protected]