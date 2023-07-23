Maria Resa He talks with an enviable smile about the possible end of democracy and how technology companies experiment with our emotions to change what we think.

The Filipino journalist and writer, symbol of the independent press and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021remains firm at the head of Rappler, a medium he founded in 2012, despite still dealing with the pitfalls of persecution for his fight against authoritarianism and his defense of freedom of expression.

a, in his office in Manila, Ressa, 59, tells us about his latest book How to Fight a Dictator? criticizing former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (from 2016 to 2022), whom he denounced for his brutal war against drugs in his country, and the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, whom he calls “the greatest dictator in the world”.

Without losing his calm tone, he alerts that journalists face both authoritarianism and the minds behind the artificial intelligence (AI) that allow the use of information as ammunition.

Is journalism today a fighting profession? A battle?

It certainly is, especially now that technology has become the gatekeeper of the public information ecosystem and rendered the facts moot. And in this battle for the facts, journalism has to intervene.

When he won the Nobel, along with Dmitry Muratov, the Norwegian committee stressed that the award rewarded his efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy. Are we moving forward or backward on that?

I think that in 2021, the Nobel was an acknowledgment that journalists have had to sacrifice a lot. And I didn’t think it was just for us, but for all the journalists in the world. This is a pivotal moment in history, journalism and democracy are truly in jeopardy. As journalists face more threats, we become weaker, we become targets, because if you can change reality, then it’s easy to control people, which is what an authoritarian leader wants to do. Today, 72 percent of the world is under an authoritarian regime. We are democratically electing anti-liberal leaders, and those leaders are breaking down institutions from within our countries, and then banding together to work together on a global landscape.

File photo of Maria Ressa (right) See also Handelsblatt called the talks between Putin and Xi Jinping a signal to the West

It seems that the line to differentiate a democracy from an authoritarian government is increasingly blurred. When does a country stop being a democracy in today’s world?

What a great question. I think it happens when you are afraid to speak. And the first attacks are actually driven by the tech companies that now control the public sphere. The fact is, engineered lies spread faster than facts. Journalists have our hands tied. These days, if you want more dissemination, you incite fear, anger and hatred, and that works in favor of the populists. Where is the limit? When does a country stop being a democracy? When the rule of law does not exist, when the facts do not exist, when there can be no integrity in the elections, and these three things already exist. So the question is: what are we going to do about it?

Do you dare to give an answer?

I think part of it is that all of us—Latin America is also at a critical juncture—we’re going to have to stop being users of these social media companies and become citizens and demand better. Otherwise, we will maintain an ecosystem of information where lies are really what we are being fed. This is the challenge we face: the information pathways that connect us are literally weighing on the side of dictators.

Why is it so easy for dictators and populists to convince people?

It’s partly our biology. It is also our sociology, the ‘in-group vs. out-group’ principle of study. The ‘us against them’. Politics around the world has become a gladiatorial battle to the death. And democracy consists more in listening and reaching agreements than in freedom of expression. Part of the reason this is happening is because of the design of social media platforms, which have allowed disinformation operations from countries like Russia and China, and actually political actors in each of our countries to use what were previously sales methods and marketing tools for their ‘information’ operations. A biologist named Edward Osborne Wilson, who has studied emergent behavior and ants, said the biggest crises we face today are our Paleolithic emotions, our medieval institutions, and our godlike view of technology. There are no barriers to protect against technology, no laws to protect us, to prevent us from being used as Pavlov’s dogs. Essentially, we are being experienced in real time through our emotions to change what we think.

How responsible is the user, the reader?

Tech companies will always say, “Well, we’re just reflecting what humanity is like. So it’s really his fault.” That is an error. It’s like drug makers blaming users if someone dies because their drug killed them. The problem is that this technology is the least regulated industry in the world and it is harmful. For this reason, part of our fight consists of demanding justice in the face of the technology that has been unleashed today.

He has said that information operations no longer seek to make people believe in something, but rather to make everyone mistrust. How has misinformation evolved?

I will give three examples. The first, which I know of personally, is when you are the target of coordinated disinformation operations to attack you. In 2016, we asked ourselves how Facebook’s algorithms affected democracy, and what happened was that I was bombarded with an average of 9,908 messages per hour. The ultimate goal is to beat you to silence. The second point is that everyone else is seeing this. It’s called astroturfing. The goal is to make them believe the propaganda against you. And finally, if you repeat a lie a million times, it becomes a fact. This is what social networks have done. There are Filipinos who think I’m a criminal. That kind of insidious manipulation, which we have traced to pro-Duterte and pro-Marcos disinformation networks, should be illegal and should lead to accountability. That is part of what we ask of a world body. This is all part of the reason democracies are dying.

So, are we journalists doing our job badly or is this simply too much?

Of course it is too much. But this is where we are and we have no choice but to deal with it.

Despite the crisis affecting the media and the rise of disinformation, many authoritarian rulers continue to attack and seek to discredit the press. Because?

Can. Power and money. Because journalists are the only ones foolish enough to continue demanding answers to annoying questions that will hold leaders to account. That is our task in our democracies, and we sacrifice a lot to do it. Without a vibrant media you cannot have a healthy democracy.

He has criticized Mark Zuckerberg. What do you think of the figure of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, and the popularity and advancement of AI? How worried are you about all this?

Extremely concerned, and I think Altman is being insincere and doing the exact same thing as Zuckerberg. Altman released a technology that poses great danger and that he himself claims is existential. But when the European Union announces a regulation, he says he doesn’t want to be a part. Part of the current problem is that technology companies should not be the ones to determine security measures. And until they can prove that their technology is safe for humans, they should not be allowed to run it with impunity (…). Our democracies, our emotions and our way of thinking are in danger. What was weaponized in the first generation was our fear, anger and hate. What could be weaponized in the second generation (with AI) is our loneliness.

MIRACLES ASTO SANCHEZ

THE COMMERCE (PERU) – GDA

