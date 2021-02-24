“Today I get up, another day being a woman / Breakfast with another dead woman on TV”.

Mora Navarro wrote “Libres” four years ago. He was 17 and studying anthropology. We are in 2021 and there is one femicide per day. Everything remains the same, or worse.

“I’m leaving my house, who knows if I’ll be able to return. I just want to walk in peace, stop whistling. Stop killing us!”

The dead woman with whom we have breakfast today is called Guadalupe Curual, she was 21 years old, a baby of one and had made several complaints about threats and assaults against his former partner, who ended up stabbing her in the middle of the central avenue of Villa La Angostura.

Guadalupe Curual

On a social media profile, Guadalupe wrote about her photo: “I was born to be free, not killed”.

Guadalupe sensed that she could die. She had done what women who are raped are told: she had reported her ex. But i knew that reporting and having a perimeter are not synonymous with security or anything like it.

Guadalupe Curual. She had made complaints against her attacker and was threatened. / Daniel Osovnikar -El Tren radio program, Fm Los Lagos

It is shown that the men reported violate all the “protection” measures, which are not such. A violent man who also finds that he can defy Justice is a man who feels completely unpunished. Twenty percent of the murdered women had reported their murderer. The message is terrifying: not even Justice can protect a woman from a violent man. Neither do the security forces. In fact, there are plenty of stories of femicides committed by men of any force.

Ursula Bahillo also sensed that she could die. “If they kill me, you know who it was”, “And if one day I don’t come back, break everything.” Her friends, her family, went to the police station to complain about not having done anything to prevent the death of the 18-year-old teenager. The Police responded with bullets.

Ursula Bahillo, her ex-partner Matías Ezequiel Martínez, was murdered. (Photo Lucia Merle)

“They have to remove the inoperative Luciano Callegari,” asked Patricia, Ursula’s mother, who had also denounced Matías Martínez. Callegari is the judge who did not investigate or report on the complaints against the Buenos Aires policeman who was on a psychiatric license. Now he was denounced for “demonstrated incompetence or negligence in the exercise of his functions.”

Ursula Bahillo’s mother at her funeral in Rojas. (Photo: Lucía Merle)

Weeks ago I asked Kevin Lehmann – spokesman for the College of Magistrates and Officials of the Province of Buenos Aires– interview the judge to explain his actions. The spokesperson said no because Luciano was depressed. I replied that I understood that he was like this because he must feel somewhat guilty about Ursula’s death. And the spokesperson replied: “He did everything he had to do, with a lot of commitment and speed.. I don’t know where you got the information to disqualify him like that ”.

Two years ago, Congress approved the Micaela Law, which proposes training in a gender perspective for all people who are part of the three branches of the State. The Micaela Law is so named because Micaela García was raped and murdered by a male who should have been in prison but was not because a judge had released him wrongly. If that judge had acted differently, Micaela would be alive.

Micaela Garcia disappeared in Gualeguay and was found murdered. She was strangled and raped by Sebastian Wagner, on probation

The night before last I received the audio from another Ursula. His cry was heard: “… the judge is going to release him from prison …. You are going to give him community tasks... but if it comes out it will kill us all … can you help me? Please I ask you … please … “. This Ursula is alive, for now.

And his ex is detained because at the end of last year his colleagues called the media to tell that no one was stopping this man that Ursula had reported 40 times. As it appeared in the media then he was arrested. The media are not here to receive this type of complaint. And if that happens – which is what has happened for many years – it is because the State is not working.

The panic buttons do not work. Uncontrolled perimeters are useless. Men who violate perimeter should be detained because they are committing a crime. In the past week, Deputy Carolina Gaillard (Frente de Todos) presented a bill that proposes to modify the Penal Code to that the male who does not comply with the perimeter restriction be detained in causes of gender violence.

“Alive I love us, free, without fear Alive I love us, free, without fear Alive I love us, free, without fear Alive I love us, free, without fear”.

Will it ever be possible?