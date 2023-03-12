The Durrants became parents to twins born with different skins. They entered the Guinness World Records. Here’s the reason

The history of the family Durrant it went viral on social media and spread all over the world. It all started in 2001, when Alison Spooner and Dean Durrant welcomed twin girls. A birth that attracted everyone’s attention.

twin girls, Hayleigh and Laurenwere born with the cdifferent skin color. One with white skin like mom and the other with black skin like dad. The other characteristics were also similar to one’s parents. Lauren looked like a copy of her mother, while Hayleigh looked like her father.

An extraordinary event, which however made them object of indiscretions and gossip. The two parents were forced to answer all kinds of questions and even the girls were forced to face their schoolmates, who made fun of them for their diversity.

Some people can be really rude. They told my girls they weren’t twins, they asked them for proof. And in the face of those same trials, it was very nice to see people’s astonished faces. When they went to college, it was very difficult. People thought they were best friends, certainly not twins. And they are also that, always have been. We were told that according to studies, there is a one in 500 chance that twins will be born with different skin colors.

But the incredible story of this family doesn’t end there. When the two girls turned 7, their mother stayed pregnant again and again of twin girls. Guess what? I am born just like their little sisterswith different skin.

When we saw them, it was truly amazing. Leah and Miya had different skin tones. Our daughters have made our family unique.

The Durrants entered the Guinness World Records.

It was thanks to the fact that it happened twice in a row, it happens once in a million cases. Our second girls had the road a little easier, because they had their older sisters to guide them and teach them how to deal with life as different twins.

A beautiful story, that of Durrant, who is spread all over the world!