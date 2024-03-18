Mother: “As an impatient mother who always wants to be on time or early everywhere, how can I deal with a procrastinating daughter who wants to do everything perfectly? We let our daughters, aged 5 and 7, do a lot of things independently, such as packing their bags for school in the morning and making their bread. The eldest is very careful and that takes a lot of time. The cheese must be placed very neatly on her sandwich, the butter must be spread very neatly along the edge and she cuts the apple into eight perfect wedges. She does the tidying up in the evening just as carefully. The youngest throws the toys in the bin, but the 7-year-old puts the Kapla in the box one plank at a time. It's a beautiful feature, but it all takes so long! We'll be late for school soon. I really try to restrain myself from constantly saying: hurry up! We never go out having fun.”

Name and place of residence are known to the editors. The Raised section is anonymous, because difficulties in raising children are sensitive. Would you like to present a dilemma in education? Send your questions or comments to [email protected]

Don't speed up

Kimberley Roerdink: “Speak to your daughter in a quiet moment. Say that mornings don't always go so well. You want to be on time, and your daughter wants to do everything very neatly, and you also want to give her the space to do so. Ask her, “What could we do to find a way that works for both of us?” Young children can already talk about this very well.

“Take the lead in finding solutions: what needs to be done in the morning and can you make a schedule of it? Could some of those tasks be done the night before, such as preparing the lunch box? Try that out for a while, and come back to it after a few weeks to evaluate together.

“It is better not to ask your daughter to do her tasks faster, because then you will have a negative impact on her ability to operate independently. We already ask so much of children when it comes to going along with the pace and rhythm of adults. Moreover, it doesn't hurt if your daughter is late once in a while, because she learns what that is and what it feels like.

“If you have the time, take it and be amazed at how precise your child is. Her meticulous manner is a very nice invitation for you to slow down.”

Giving example

Tamara Luijer: “I would recommend that you first investigate what perfectionism means for yourself. We know that the environment has a major influence on children's behavior. We often pass on what is important to us as parents unconsciously and indirectly. I read in your question that you also like to do things very well and set the bar high for yourself, for example by never wanting to be late and making your children independent from an early age.

“You may be a role model for your eldest, she also wants to do everything very well. On the one hand, you praise her carefulness, but the time she takes for this also irritates you. That seems quite confusing for her.

“Try to give your daughter the example in your actions and comments that not everything has to go perfectly, that things can also go wrong. Try to loosen her rigidity a little. For example, by having a competition to see who can clean up the fastest. Or by asking your daughter to first draw a very beautiful doll and then have a competition to see who can make the ugliest one. Ask her which way she liked best. This way you playfully get her out of her comfort zone.”

Family therapist Kimberley Roerdink guides parents in raising children. Tamara Luijer works as a general educationalist and cognitive behavioral therapist in child and adolescent psychiatry.