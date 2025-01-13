In Mbappé’s best game dressed in white, Barça inflicts a new pentagolada to Madrid and wins its fifteenth Super Cup title, surpassing the whites by two in the competition’s record. All in a final with an unexpected script. Starting with the substitution of Dani Olmo, the footballer who had monopolized all the covers in the previous days due to the CSD’s decision to provisionally lift the ban on processing his federation file. To conclude with Laporta’s contained joy during the medal ceremony, but unleashed when he lifted the champions trophy with the footballers.

Ancelotti has not found a way to sink his teeth into Flick’s Barça, who have beaten him in the two duels they have played this season and this while the whites arrived full of morale to the final, after their comeback in the League standings . The Blaugrana team came out with the idea of ​​subduing the whites on their own ground and when in the first five minutes they had a couple of good opportunities, Mbappé’s goal came on the counter, in a great individual action. Despite this blow, the Barcelona fans knew how to react overwhelmingly and thanks to some genius from Lamine he beat Courtois with a shot placed at the base of the left post. But the tying goal did upset the whites, overcome by the Blaugrana hurricane deployed over the Yida sky. Raphinha, Lewandoski, from a penalty, and Balde completed the exhibition, to go into the break, with a conclusive favorable score of 1-4. It did justice to what we had seen so far on the pitch.

But when the game seemed more doomed with Raphinha’s fifth goal, the VAR gave Madrid oxygen with the expulsion of Szczesny, which left the whites with superiority with thirty-three minutes left. But this time the expected Madrid reaction, on so many occasions, remained a mirage, thanks to the defensive sacrifice of Flick’s team, who knew how to amplify themselves in moments of Madrid harassment as a result of superiority. Because there was no goal, there was no goal from Bellingham, who was left without scoring a new goal, after scoring seven in the same number of games and who with his scattered performance reflected the merengue’s impotence.

There is no doubt that a victory like this will reduce the noise in Barça’s conflictive environment. Laporta once again emerges successfully from another crisis, his capacity for resistance has no limits and we will only have to wonder how long it will be until a new conflict breaks out. Our daily bread at Can Barça.