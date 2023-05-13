Our country song | Many would like to change the national anthem of Finland to Finlandia – That’s how much it would cost

The Maamme song turns 175 years old today. Some would like to change it to Finlandia. It is difficult to understand why, writes Oskari Onninen.

Today 175 years have passed since the first performance of a German song at the students’ Flora’s Day spring celebration in Toukola, Helsinki Fredrik Pacius composition Our land. The song was composed on a rush schedule and had been completed just a few days earlier.

Europe’s crazy year 1848 was lived, in which even Finnish students wanted to participate. A well-known revolutionary song of the time was Marseilles, but it could not be sung because the Russian authorities who supervised the Finns would have recognized the tune. That’s why Pacius had ordered a new piece that would be somewhat similar.

Everyone fell in love to Vårt land direct. The students’ choir and horn band were already playing it on their way to Toukola. It was sung many times at the party itself.

Three days later, the Male Choir sang the song as the closing number of the Symphony Society’s concert. The audience demanded to perform it again, and there was no end to the applause and shouts of bravo.

Twenty years passed, and the song got a Finnish version: Our country.

Vårt land was commissioned from composer Fredrik Pacius.

In 2003 political editor Unto Hämäläinen wrote in Helsingin Sanomat’s Monthly Supplement about his disappointment Our countryto the song. Hämäläinen argued that Pacius was German and composed the song in just two days. That’s why it also sounded German. Not good. Besides, the tune is also the national anthem of Estonia, by name My fatherland.

Could the national anthem be changed, Hämäläinen thought. Composer and choir director I met Länsiö suggested that Sibelius Finland-anthem would be better music and a better national anthem. It also inspired Hämäläis.

Musicologist Sakari Ylivuori evaluates 2019 in his insightful book of essays The Pope and the Sultan and other myths about the Maamme songthat “few magazine articles about culture have had such direct effects” as Hämäläinen’s story had.

The article was followed by no less than two legal initiatives demanding the inclusion of the national anthem in Finnish law. The Swedish People’s Party Christina Gestrin wanted that Our country-the status of the song is made official. Social Democrats Kimmo Kiljunen again suggested Finlandia as the new national anthem, as he had already done in his 1998 book.

“ Even the coalition party government ended up pushing for changing the national anthem.

Since those times, the public debate has revolved around the possibility and wish of changing the national anthem to Finlandia. In fact, the coalition party government ended up pursuing the issue in 2016.

Sakari Ylivuori points out that at the end of the 1990s, hardly anyone liked it Finlandia, our country– as a contender for the song.

When in 2001, a member of parliament from the one-man parliamentary group from Alkio Sulo Aittoniemi asked the parliament a written question Our country– about changing the song “for example to Finlandia“, there was no discussion of any kind. Aittoniemi was excited about how Estonia had won the first gold medal in its history at the World Skiing Championships in Lahti, and in Lahti it had been called Our country-sing in honor of the “wrong” country.

The issue was obviously important to Aittoniemi: he had already asked the parliament’s opinion about national anthems in 1992.

Jean Sibelius at his desk in Ainola in 1915.

Like well known, Jean Sibelius did not compose Finlandia to sing. “But if the world wants to sing, there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said later.

Sibelius’ speech has grown into a Finnish truth. As if we always had a pent-up need to sing Finlandia, and in the end even the composer would have given in to the fierce will of the people. It is one myth that Ylivuori refutes in his book.

“ In Finland, Finlandia was not sung at all in the early years of the 20th century.

The sung version of the song was originally a chorus song of American Finns, to which I moved an emigrant Yrjö Sjöblom had made the words without Sibelius’ permission.

in Finland Finlandia was not sung at all in the early years of the 20th century. There would have been occasions, and at that time there were also fierce disputes about the appropriate national anthem. Back in the 1930s, the Student Union singers who toured the United States were amazed when they were asked to sing Finlandia. It’s an orchestra piece!

The choral arrangement of the song was reluctantly written by Sibelius in 1938, a tenor who toured the United States a lot Wäinö Solan on application. Sola would be the first one who would have wanted to of Finland to be Finland’s national anthem. Sibelius’s famous comment also refers to the making of this arrangement, not to national whims.

In the end, the tracks lead – of course – to the film director Timo Koivusalo to the edge.

In his article in the monthly supplement, Unto Hämäläinen appeals to Koivusalo Sibelius– to the moving scene in the movie, where Sibelius himself conducts in the ballroom of the University of Helsinki Finlandia a singing male choir – and then the Cossacks come. The year is 1899. of Finland the choral version would be completed 39 years later.

Timo Koivusalo is aware of anachronism and has admitted that he has taken artistic liberties. However, apparently many Finns have watched a fictional film rather than a documentary.

Finally, the realization that Finns wanted to sing Finlandia “from the time it was composed”, ended up as a written argument even in the party papers of the coalition, Sakari Ylivuori describes.

Otherwise than Our country, Finland is not yet a copyright-free song. The rights for Sibelius’s composition expire in 2027 and VA Koskenniemi 2033 for the lyrics.

If Finland would be elevated to the status of a national anthem, it would mean a significant flow of royalties to the owners of the rights to the song. For this article, I tried to find out what kind of sums of money it would be.

The task is a bit tricky, because first you have to estimate how often the current national anthem is played. Our country is a copyright-free work, so the amount is not reported or registered anywhere. It is impossible to get certain information.

Olympic Committee communications manager Mika Noronen an educated guess is that the song is heard 600-800 times a year at sporting events. The bands of the Defense Forces perform it about 50 times – though Finlandia already as much. In addition, there are three thousand educational institutions in Finland that are sure to celebrate their independence days.

Yle had called Of the country on the radio five times in 2022. Television numbers were not available, so I calculated them myself based on the number of sports events.

I forwarded the information to the head of Teosto’s reporting and accounting department to Björn Söderström, who estimates that the song would generate copyright income of at least 10,000 euros per year to be distributed to the rights owners. The most important sources of income would be performances on television, radio and public events.

There would be additional costs if and when the notes and lyrics of the song were printed in different manual programs.

Still, the amount would be clearly less than the income from the biggest pop hits of the year.

in Iceland from the national anthem Ó, Guđ vors lands a law was enacted in 1944. At that time, the song was a work subject to copyright, over which the heirs of the composer and lyricist exercised supreme authority. Royalties also had to be paid.

The country resolved the issue by purchasing the song for itself, after which the rights were administered by the Icelandic Prime Minister’s Office.

Sakari Ylivuori points out that Finland-the rights to the hymn and text are owned by Sibelius’s German publisher, Breitkopf & Härtel, who would hardly want to get out of their money chest and hand them over to the Finnish state. To this question Finland-lobbers have never offered a solution.

Also representatives of the Sibelius family have told Helsingin Sanomat in the year 2014 Finlandia in connection with the citizens’ initiative that pushed for a national anthem, that they do not support the idea.

Prescribing a national anthem would therefore be quite a riot already in terms of copyright – for the next 10 years.

In addition, for once there is a good reason to think about questions of patriotism. of Finland demanding it as a national anthem is a fairly recent wish, the historicity of which has been exaggerated. Instead, we Finns have always wanted to sing Our country without even the law directing us to do so. Shouldn’t this thoroughly Finnish tradition be cherished?

The answer is easy. May the word golden ring for at least another 175 years.