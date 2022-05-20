Created from Par Seguradora, which for 45 years sold insurance only to Caixa customers, Wiz Soluções separated itself from the state bank, increased its product portfolio by offering consortia and has grown by signing new partnerships and joint ventures. In the first quarter, revenue was 88.7% higher than in the same period in 2021. At the head of the company’s strategy reformulation is engineer Heverton Peixoto, 38, who has been CEO for four years. In this interview with DINHEIRO, he talked about what ensured the good results and highlighted the opportunities that the financial system can offer to help the country grow.

MONEY — Wiz’s revenue grew 88% in the first quarter of this year compared to 2021. What does this result mean to you?

Heverton Peixoto — It was the first numerical demonstration of everything we’ve been working on in the last four years. At the end of 2018, we signed a contract with Caixa that completely changed the company’s reality. We drew up a five-year strategic plan to reach annual revenues of R$ 1 billion, with Caixa accounting for 25% of revenue. We defined that Wiz would be the most complete conglomerate in the insurance market, with an agile culture, young dynamics, and that we would be a benchmark in bancassurance in Brazil. In three years, we managed to deliver 100% of the planning started in 2019. It is clear inside and outside the company that that drawing, which seemed crazy, is something real.

What was decisive to achieve this result early?

Everyone thinks that the great merit was in the design of the business strategy. This is a mistake. Because it was utopian and underwent many adaptations. We won through the people strategy. When we redesigned our values ​​and attitudes, implementing an agile, meritocratic culture and a lot of autonomy, we won the game. Our people strategy has

a name: Wiz Way, the way of being Wiz. That was decisive.

Would this reinvention be possible without the change of people who held management positions, as happened in your management?

We are not proud to admit that no current director of the company has held a management position for four years. Unfortunately, all directors were replaced in the current management. But there was a lot of talent at all levels of the company. Good people and good people, as one of our partners rightly defined it. Good people for having high performance and good people for having a good heart to buy this journey. This has become a mantra in here. What I learned is that there are people like that in every organization. And that our role as a leader is not to want to know how the neighbor’s grass is doing. The most important thing is to understand where those good hearts are and allow them to take over the company. By doing this, you solve the problem of attraction and retention, as it gives opportunity to those who are in the company and can deliver more.

How has this changed your vision as a people manager?

At 30 years old, still with the mind of an engineer, I believed that the important thing was monitoring, follow-up, direction. It followed that belief that the owner’s eye makes the cattle fat. This is a fallacy. What makes a company grow is purpose. Wiz currently has 16 independent operations, 12 CNPJs that have their own CEOS. It is humanly impossible for someone sitting in my chair to want to follow, control and command all the people involved in our operations, with 22 thousand salespeople. That’s why we took these words out of our dictionary. We don’t want commanded, control, monitoring. We want to give direction, support and method, so that everyone can deliver their best.

In addition to the people who helped achieve the result, Wiz grew from partnerships, acquisitions and joint ventures. How did the company attract these opportunities?

At the beginning of this expansion process, back in 2019, it was very important to go to the market to show our skills, especially our sales DNA. Today, that has changed a lot: Wiz is sought after by the ecosystem. And our biggest filter for establishing partnerships is cultural adequacy, which encompasses values, the business model and the alignment of dreams and desires. Today we say no to many undertakings and projects. Much more even than shareholders would like. But when we say no to a company, it’s looking at people, at values, at the way it thinks.

And what about the ones you said yes? What made a difference to Wiz’s growth?

We have some deals that are very important to the numbers and scalability of Wiz. That is why they are the most remembered, such as BMG and BRB banks. [Banco de Brasília]. But there are others that were fundamental to our path of learning and growth. This is the case of LG (Lugar de Gente), our partner in the ben.up HR solutions platform, a company that was born in April and that will change the way HR protects, cares and provides benefits and insurance to employees. . LG’s DNA of caring for its customers is remarkable and ben.up will leave a mark on our history up front. Through it, employees of any company have access to all products in the insurance and pension market at a lower cost.

Wiz also entered into partnerships with large banks for the sale of products such as insurance and consortia. What are the advantages of this model?

Wiz’s partnerships with Banco do Brasil, Itaú, Santander and Banrisul focus on non-account holders. We set up a strategy for selling insurance and consortium products to clients that they cannot access because they are not in their portfolios. It’s a trend, because those who fish only in their aquarium will be attacked, cannibalized and won’t be able to defend themselves. Wiz has two strategies, with two companies, to access the non-account holder and the account holder, which is our priority. This is where we stand out as a benchmark in bancassurance [termo em inglês que descreve a relação entre um banco e uma companhia de seguros na qual os caixas são pontos de venda e de contato com o cliente]. No one has our knowledge of marketing, sales, technology or the strategy of making partnerships. Our major undertakings for this new bancassurance are the joint ventures with Grupo Omni [que tem 4 milhões de clientes e encerrou 2021 com uma carteira de R$ 5,5 bilhões] and Paraná Bank [com carteira de R$ 6 bilhões em crédito consignado]announced in the first quarter.

Do these partnerships help to reduce banking concentration, which is so harmful to the economy and business?

We believe that our country needs equal opportunities. This is our main pillar. Our social footprint revolves around this. It’s not welfare. Meritocracy only exists if there are the same starting conditions. This means promoting education and, at the same time, providing access to financial products so that people from classes C, D and E have the same conditions as those with high purchasing power. Mainly in access to credit. How? Helping our partners to be profitable in the offer of insurance products so that we can reduce fees and the credit spread. Wiz was created to provide access to insurance, but it is already providing access to credit through operations such as anticipation of the thirteenth and FGTS withdrawal.

How to make credit cheaper in a scenario of basic interest of almost 13% per year?

The first thing we need to understand is that if financial institutions modernize and are able to offer other products that their customers need, they will be able to improve profitability and reduce spreads. This is what will allow access to credit. Financial institutions seek return. And they need to seek that return by offering other products — which can range from consumer item marketplaces to telemedicine services. The second point is that the cost of credit also derives from default, risk and fraud. The more financial institutions understand that the insurance market is able to mitigate risks, the more they will be protected and the lower the cost of lending money. For example: the highest rate of default on the payroll loan is death. However, death can be protected by a product that the customer has the possibility to purchase, which is life insurance. And the third point is that we need a more open and more technological financial market. Open banking and open insurance are expressions that the market needs to take off the books and put into practice. This will put the customer at the center and lower credit rates.

What prevents this from happening in practice?

In open insurance, we still lack regulation and the correction of many flaws in the original model, which were not designed to protect the customer, something that is urgent. In open banking, there is a need for institutions to truly embrace the theme and place it in the customer’s pillar. They are still waiting for the demand to come from the customer so they can make the offer. No one is offering an opportunity to earn. When this occurs, the gains for customers will be both in terms of cost reduction and in the transparency of the relationship they have with the bank.