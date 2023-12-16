Six Ukrainian border guards surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt reported that six Ukrainian border guards of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) surrendered on the region’s border with Russia.

He did not provide details of the incident, but appealed to the Ukrainian military to surrender in order to stay alive. “APU soldiers, in order to save their lives, go to frequency 149.200 and call Volga!” – he suggested.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has not currently commented on the information about the surrender of Ukrainian border guards.

The captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces declared that the command had deceived them and called for them to lay down their arms.

In turn, the Telegram channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” asserts, that we are talking about captured employees of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU), a video of which spread online the night before. In a video message, border guards spoke about deception by the Ukrainian command, which sent them to the front and stated that, according to intelligence data, there were no Russian military personnel in the specified area. However, employees of the State Border Guard Service were captured and accused of desertion.

In addition, the border guards called for an end to the conflict and invited all military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to lay down their arms and surrender in order to stay alive.

The number of Ukrainian Armed Forces military personnel surrendering has increased sharply

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with leaders of Duma factions, announced a sharp increase in the number of Ukrainian military personnel surrendering to the Russian Armed Forces in recent years. “Work is underway on the exchange of prisoners,” he concluded.

According to retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk, this fact is explained by the critical losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, many units have already lost up to 50 percent of their personnel, especially large losses are recorded among recently mobilized Ukrainians who do not have military training. He is confident that Ukrainian fighters are beginning to understand that they will not be able to achieve success, including in a counteroffensive.

With the help of the Volga radio wave, about 10 thousand Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered to Russia.

By September 2023, about 10 thousand Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered to Russia using a special radio wave 149.200 “Volga”. According to a source in the operational services, the prisoners are receiving food and are receiving all the necessary medical care.

The radio frequency was launched in mid-summer. It can be detected in all directions of a special military operation.