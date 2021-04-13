Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The group stage of the new version of the AFC Champions League 2021, which is the largest in history, will start tomorrow, Wednesday, with the participation of 40 teams competing to reach the elimination rounds, including Ulsan Hyundai (the title holder) and Al Hilal, the 2019 champion, and the group stage will be held in the combined championship system. Where 20 clubs compete on 5 groups for West Asia, in order to obtain 8 cards that qualified for the second round, by qualifying the first of each group, in addition to the best 3 teams ranked second in the five groups, while East Asian group matches will be held at a later time. The teams participating in the group stage were distributed into 10 groups, five groups in the West, and the same in the East, and the start of the tournament is witnessing a mixed participation of the three teams that represent Emirati football in the current version, which is Shabab Al-Ahly participating in the first group that will be held in Riyadh, which includes Al Hilal Saudi , AGMK of Uzbekistan, and Tajik independence.

Sharjah hosts the Group Two teams at its stadium, and meets the Iraqi Air Force, who returns to participate in the tournament after 13 years of absence from the Champions League, where he is considered one of the AFC Cup champions, and won the championship title 3 times, and plays in the same group Bakhtkor Uzbek and Iranian Tractor. The unit is the third to participate in the “Dorina”, so he plays in the group that is being held in India, which includes Goa, Iranian Berrozi, and Al-Rayyan Qatar.

Our clubs are facing an “unknown fate” in their Champions League campaign, with the launch of the “2021 edition”, due to the modest results in the last three years, which led to a decline in the evaluation of “Dorina”, which won two direct seats in the tournament, in addition to “two halves” in the qualifiers. For the 2021 and 2022 editions, while the matter will differ in the “2023 edition”, as our seats in it have not yet been determined, and it will be decided at the end of the current tournament at the end of next November.

Our clubs will enter the continental forum and our league in the seventh continental ranking, according to the latest classification in 2019, after the AFC canceled the 2020 classification and rules to the 2021 classification, while our clubs’ points will be canceled in the 2016 version, because the rating system is cumulative for the last 4 years, and thus limited Rating points for the Arab Gulf League next November, for the years 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, and after the 2016 classification points are removed, our clubs officially enter the race today, and they are in the order of the seventh place, while it will be necessary for our three representatives to compete strongly in order to reach the final rounds, And collect points from winning in group stage matches, and walking away in the tournament, as our clubs must collect at least 20 points in the current participation, which means the need for at least two clubs to reach the quarter-finals, and at least one team to the semi-finals and then the final.

On the other hand, Asian sources indicated that the retreat of Emirati clubs and the control of the “ghost of early farewell” on their current participation in the tournament, as happens in the last 3 editions, may mean reducing the evaluation points and thus further decline, and we may reach the order from the ninth to the 11 continents, which is This means that at least a direct seat is lost, so that it qualifies with the “2023 edition” of the “League”, one team in the groups and two teams in the qualifiers, and a team participating in the AFC Cup, the tournament that the Confederation wishes to revive, by choosing strong clubs to participate. In it in the upcoming tournaments.