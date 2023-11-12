Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

Water pours into a cruise ship in the middle of the night. Passengers capture the scene on video – and are downright shocked.

Bremen – On the cruise ship Carnival Radiance, pouring water flooded a corridor and cabins on the ship. The incident is said to have occurred on October 17th off the coast of California on the Carnival Cruise Line ship. Although the incident happened a few days ago, videos from passengers on social media are gaining more and more attention.

“From the ceiling in a jet into our room”: masses of water flood the cruise ship

A woman who was vacationing on the ship posted a video of the water on TikTok. She explains: “At 2 a.m. we were woken up by water streaming from the ceiling into our room.” You can see her and another woman standing with their feet in the water in their cabin. As they leave the room, the extent of it becomes clear. The hallway is also under water. And outside the cabin there are also masses of water pouring into the corridor in some places. New York has also recently struggled against large amounts of water.

The woman explains that the guests were asked by security not to take video recordings. Nevertheless, the woman managed to secretly film what was happening – “it was absolutely terrifying”. She describes: “It took four hours and no one came and talked to us, I’m so angry.” The passenger waits in vain for a response from the operator: “I’m still waiting for the company to contact us.” Also There was recently a cruise drama off Greenland.

“Destroyed everything”: Passengers report masses of water in the cruise ship – a burst pipe is probably the cause

In a second video you can see how the ship’s employees use a variety of forces to try to clear the water from the passage and prevent it from flowing in again. No one was harmed in the incident, unlike in one Cruise ship off the Spanish coast where 100 travelers were injured after a storm.

Videos are circulating online of water flowing into the aisle of a cruise ship. © TikTok / dawn7877

Other passengers also spoke out after the incident, as the West reports. One man explains: “We had almost half a meter of standing water in the cabin. It destroyed everything.” The man reports the horror: “It was our first cruise, our children are traumatized and will never want to go on another one.”

The shipping company has now spoken out to the online portal Unilad. The water was therefore not water flowing in from the sea, but rather a pipe burst on the ship. It came last too A tragic incident occurs on an Aida cruisein which a crew member is said to have fallen into the sea.