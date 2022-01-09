As usual, the most famous curvy model in the world, Ashley Graham wanted to give the happy announcement on her Instagram profile

In a world that seems increasingly directed to the grueling pursuit of bodily perfection, Ashley Graham it has always stood out for its messages of body positivity. She did it by showing her body changes after her first pregnancy and she did it too during her second pregnancy. Today she has become mother of two twins and he couldn’t be happier than that.

Credit: ashleygraham – Instagram

It is considered the most famous curvy model in the world. We are talking about the wonderful Ashley Graham, who in addition to her work in the fashion field, was also successful thanks to her role as champion of body positivity.

In February 2020, she and her husband, the producer Justin Ervinthey became parents for the first time.

Last July, however, the model has announced via social that she found out she was pregnant again. To the beautiful shot she had added this message:

The past year has been filled with little surprises, big pains, family beginnings and new stories. I’m just starting to elaborate and celebrate what this next chapter means to us.

Then, in the following September, always on his account Instagram appeared a video. In the clip you can see the moment of the ultrasound. The exam that was supposed to reveal the sex of the unborn child to the couple. To the astonishment of both of them, however, it turned out that he was not a child, but two twins, both boys.

Ashley Graham and the announcement of the birth of the twins

Credit: ashleygraham – Instagram

After nine months of anxious waiting, Graham has long last given birth and hugged her second and third child.

The pregnancy was supposed to end on the first day of the year, but the two children took a little longer and arrived on January 7th.

Credit: ashleygraham – Instagram

The announcement, needless to say, always arrived on the profile Instagram by Ashley. In the stories section this simple message appeared: