Life is an endless series of challenges, challenges that we cannot afford to see how obstacleschallenges invite us to overcome them, to overcome them.

If instead of seeing challenges, we see obstacles, we will find insurmountable walls at every step, obstacles can be overcome or not, challenges only present us with the option of overcoming them.

Our path through life is strewn with challenges.challenges that we have to overcome and that will make us grow, be better, learn, what experiences will leave us.

Challenges that do not present us with the option of not being overcome, doing so, overcoming them, is the only way to advance through life.

Our country presents thousands of challengesthe challenge of impunitythe one of the violencechallenge of the corruptionthe one of the povertythe challenges of deficiencies in health and in educationof the lack of employmentbut the main challenge is the one of fear what do we have of assume our civic responsibilitythe fear of raise your voicez when we believe that something is wrong, the fear of seeing what we do not want to see, the fear of leaving behind our indifference and apathythe fear of overcoming our mental reductionism.

Because mental reductionism is to want us all to think the same, mental reductionism is not to bet on the education as a fundamental vehicle for progress national, mental reductionism is believing that we do not need to continue working to perfect our democratic mechanismsmental reductionism is believing that we own the universal truth and that we do not need help to achieve our self-realization.

Of course, throughout our history we have overcome many challenges, but many of them are still pending.

The challenge of granting womenreally the same rights that to the menthe challenge of overcoming abstentionism, the challenge of bridging the gap between rich and poor -but not making the rich poorer, but the poor richer- the challenge of ensuring that our children and young people have the same educational opportunities as in the most powerful nations on the planet, the challenge of applying the law equally For all Mexicans, the challenge of guaranteeing true freedom of expression, the challenge of fully accepting that no one has the right to harm others, and many more, are pending challenges that we are obliged to overcome.

It’s time to make a commitment with ourselves to overcome each of the personal and national challenges that hinder collective development.

For Mexico dignified and united, let’s make a pact to achieve it.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. as of June 30, 2023.

It may interest you: