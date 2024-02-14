By

Irene Samper (Zaragoza, 1998) was chosen Best Player (MVP) of the Spanish Futsal Super Cup, an award given by Iberdrola. The tournament was held the first weekend of February in Torremolinos (Málaga) and ended with the victory of his team, Pescados Rubén Burela, after beating Poio Pescamar 1-0 in the final. A new title for the Galician club's showcases and for the Aragonese soccer player's record.

– Congratulations on the victory and the MVP, what does this new title mean to you?

– Immense pride, especially for my colleagues. We have done an incredible job in a very complicated Super Cup, we have achieved a very difficult title between everyone and the coaching staff.

-How did you experience the final, which was very close until the end?

– We all experienced it with great emotion from beginning to end. The good thing we have is the trust in each other, we are a team that knows that everything will go well when we look at each other, at least in my case. We were 0-0, time passed and we didn't score a goal, but I had that peace of mind knowing that we were doing a very good job and that the goal would come.

– Is that one of the secrets for this team to continue adding titles year after year?

“I arrived with doubts due to the injury, but I had to give 200% because you don't know when you can experience it again” Irene Samper, Pescados Rubén Burela

A. Yes, that is our greatest strength, the strength of the group. It is impossible for a single player to achieve a title, it is everyone's job. And when there is a competition, we have a competitive gene that we bring out and, thanks to it, we win titles. For now it is working very well.

-How do you feel about being the big favorites?

– We know that we are not because they are very short tournaments and anything can happen. All the teams go with a backpack full of enthusiasm and knowing that anyone can take it. We go with a lot of humility and responsibility because we know what we are representing, although knowing that the teams also play and there is a high level in this country.

– On a personal level, you arrived with some doubts due to the injury, did you imagine performing so well to become MVP of the tournament?

– Honestly no. I arrived with many doubts because I had trained little with my teammates, I had that fear of hurting myself… But I had to give 200% in these competitions because you don't know when you can experience it again, since one day you are there and another you are not. I tried to do my best and everything turned out very well.

– You already have several European Championships with the National Team under your belt, is the dream now the Women's World Cup, the first in history?

“It is very sad that futsal is not an Olympic sport because there is a very high level throughout the world” Irene Samper, Pescados Rubén Burela

– At the club level it is to continue winning all the titles, but, at a level outside the club, it is to win that World Cup that we have been waiting for for so long.

– Do you see it as difficult or probable?

– I see difficult. There will be teams that are very well prepared and countries that are doing a great job are joining each time. They will arrive with a high level. Once again, we must go with the mentality of the three Europeans that we have managed to win and with confidence in all our teammates and coaching staff.

– It is an Olympic year and futsal is still unable to enter, what would you say to those who do not see futsal as an Olympic sport?

– It's kind of sad because there is a very high level, both male and female, all over the world and it's very sad not to be able to be there because incredible work is done. However, we are very warriors and we are going to continue fighting to gain that visibility, both on a personal and club level. We will contribute our grain of sand because everything we do, added to the opportunities given to us by the media, the Federation with this Super Cup and the companies, makes the path happen and we continue to believe.

– Speaking of companies, what does Iberdrola mean for women's sports?

– Very much. We are experiencing another way of feeling futsal because it gives us visibility that we did not have before, we are delighted. You have to go more and more.

– You all notice, therefore, also in futsal, that women's sports are increasingly opening up more space…

– Indeed. The visibility they are giving us is great for us.