Whether you’re on holiday or not, it’s very likely that the heat has taken away any milligram of desire you had to get into the kitchen and cook. Here we bring you a compilation of different dishes that you can make in the fresh air, without needing to resort to a heat source and with more than satisfactory results.

COLD AVOCADO SOUP

If you’ve already stuffed yourself with gazpacho this summer, it’s time to give this soup with multiple virtues a try: it’s creamy, filling, and you can add different garnishes.

Your new soup friend Julia Laich

AMERICAN CHICKEN SALAD

It is prepared starting with already roasted chicken and can be used to fill avocados, make sandwiches or serve with lettuce leaves.

Yankee salad Diego Dominguez Almudevar

‘TOFUMMUS’

Soy derivative, well seasoned and whipped until creamy, can be used as a base for a host of appetizers and starters.

One base, hundreds of possibilities Alfonso D. Martin

BROCCOLI AND CUCUMBER SALAD WITH LEMON VINAIGRETTE AND SEEDS

Raw broccoli has a herbaceous and slightly sweet flavour that disarms its most ardent detractors. We can use it whole if we slice the stem and pickle it lightly with lemon juice.

BEAN AND SPINACH SALAD WITH HERB PESTO

Canned legumes are a handy solution for preparing heartier and more nutritionally interesting dishes. Here we turn them into a salad that is made in a flash.

A garden Julia Laich

CUCUMBER AND MELON SALAD WITH SPICY PEANUT DRESSING

A fresh recipe packed with seasonal ingredients, enhanced by the creamy touch of yogurt and a spicy, acidic touch.

It has everything to succeed this summer Claudia Polo

CURED SALMON WITH BLACK GARLIC AND ORANGE SAUCE

Express curing gives raw salmon the texture necessary to enjoy it with an intense dressing made from black garlic and lemon.

Besides being delicious, it is very pretty. Alfonso D. Martin

TABBOULEE

An eternal side dish in the kitchen, our aromatic herb shares the spotlight with tomatoes in a classic Middle Eastern dish. Important: don’t overuse bulgur.

Video: Mikel Lopez Iturriaga | UNTO

EGG-FREE MAYONNAISE: TOFUNESA, LACTONESA AND FABANESA

They are safer, last longer in the fridge than traditional mayonnaise with egg and will make your sandwiches, salads, fish or seafood dishes and more come out on top.

Video: Mikel Lopez Iturriaga | UNTO

BONUS TRACK: A COMPLETE MENU WITHOUT LIGHTING THE FIRE

A starter, a main course and a dessert that require very little effort and give you maximum freshness.

A cold cream brightens up any dinner Miriam Garcia Martinez

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook either Youtube.