Whether you’re on holiday or not, it’s very likely that the heat has taken away any milligram of desire you had to get into the kitchen and cook. Here we bring you a compilation of different dishes that you can make in the fresh air, without needing to resort to a heat source and with more than satisfactory results.
COLD AVOCADO SOUP
If you’ve already stuffed yourself with gazpacho this summer, it’s time to give this soup with multiple virtues a try: it’s creamy, filling, and you can add different garnishes.
AMERICAN CHICKEN SALAD
It is prepared starting with already roasted chicken and can be used to fill avocados, make sandwiches or serve with lettuce leaves.
‘TOFUMMUS’
Soy derivative, well seasoned and whipped until creamy, can be used as a base for a host of appetizers and starters.
BROCCOLI AND CUCUMBER SALAD WITH LEMON VINAIGRETTE AND SEEDS
Raw broccoli has a herbaceous and slightly sweet flavour that disarms its most ardent detractors. We can use it whole if we slice the stem and pickle it lightly with lemon juice.
BEAN AND SPINACH SALAD WITH HERB PESTO
Canned legumes are a handy solution for preparing heartier and more nutritionally interesting dishes. Here we turn them into a salad that is made in a flash.
CUCUMBER AND MELON SALAD WITH SPICY PEANUT DRESSING
A fresh recipe packed with seasonal ingredients, enhanced by the creamy touch of yogurt and a spicy, acidic touch.
CURED SALMON WITH BLACK GARLIC AND ORANGE SAUCE
Express curing gives raw salmon the texture necessary to enjoy it with an intense dressing made from black garlic and lemon.
TABBOULEE
An eternal side dish in the kitchen, our aromatic herb shares the spotlight with tomatoes in a classic Middle Eastern dish. Important: don’t overuse bulgur.
EGG-FREE MAYONNAISE: TOFUNESA, LACTONESA AND FABANESA
They are safer, last longer in the fridge than traditional mayonnaise with egg and will make your sandwiches, salads, fish or seafood dishes and more come out on top.
BONUS TRACK: A COMPLETE MENU WITHOUT LIGHTING THE FIRE
A starter, a main course and a dessert that require very little effort and give you maximum freshness.
