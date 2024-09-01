Barbecue roasting is unmatched Miriam Garcia Martinez

TO Georgie Dann He loved barbecue and we know you do too, that’s why at El Comidista we’ve already written about his tragedies and how to avoid them, how to do it in the safest way, tips for cooking vegetables, crimes that could ruin it and sweet recipes to make on the grill. As if that wasn’t enough, we’ve compiled ten recipes for this summer that you can make on the barbecue so that you can get away from the classic carnivorous king, queen and jack.

CHICKEN SKEWERS WITH HUMMUS AND SALAD

This recipe is great for summer barbecues: combine some marinated chicken skewers with hummus and some vegetables that you can vary to your taste. A delicious combination that is very easy to prepare.

THE PERFECT AIOLI

Chicken, sausage, pork loin or vegetables: there are few things that are prepared on a barbecue that are not improved by accompanying it with all i oli from Ultramarines Marin.

Video: Mikel Lopez Iturriaga | UNTO

ROMAN LETTUCE WITH SMOKED BACON AND MUSHROOM SAUCE

A grill or embers give the necessary touch to a head of romaine lettuce. We accompany it with a quick sauce made with mushrooms and bacon.

Delicious buds Alfonso D. Martin

MONKFISH AND PRAWN SKEWERS

Summer is here and with it, quick and easy dishes that can be prepared on the barbecue or grill. In this recipe we use two classic ingredients for skewers: nothing can go wrong.

Summer is here Miriam Garcia Martinez

SWEET AND SPICY ZUCCHINI

This super simple recipe is ideal for adding a touch of green to summer barbecues full of meat. Good news: you can also make these zucchini in the oven. air fryer.

What a nice fork Miriam Garcia Martinez

OILS WITH THINGS TO SPREAD BREAD

In addition to spreading on bread, they can be used to dress vegetables, potatoes, fish or barbecued chicken.

Mikel Lopez Iturriaga

SQUITES

This appetizer made of cooked corn with mayonnaise is the most popular street food in Mexico City. They can be eaten alone, but as a side dish for a barbecue they are the best. They can be prepared with canned corn and you save yourself a lot of work.

Long live Mexico! Diego Dominguez Almudevar

ROASTED LEEK WITH ROMESCO AND HAZELNUTS, ALSO ON THE BARBECUE

The mellowness of this baked or barbecued vegetable is enhanced by the intense flavour of the roasted tomato and garlic sauce, while the nuts provide the crunchy touch.

It’s worth turning on the oven Monica Escudero

AN ENDIVE AND THREE FRESH FILLINGS TO ACCOMPANY IT

Endive leaves are the perfect container for serving a variety of mixed ingredients, and you can grill them for a smoky touch before stuffing them. Here we made them with spinach and cottage cheese, beetroot and yoghurt, and marinated mackerel and potato.

And how pretty they look, what? Claudia Polo

SUMMER FRUIT WITH ENGLISH CREAM

The smoky touch makes the stone fruit stand out; the rest of the ingredients can be prepared in advance so that you only have to assemble the dish and eat.

Pintaza Julia Laich

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook either Youtube.