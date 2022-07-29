Tragedy in Rio Ferdinand’s family: the former English footballer and his wife lost a baby in the 12th week of pregnancy

A devastating drama has affected Kate’s life and Rio Ferdinand. The influencer and the former Manchester United footballer, married since 2019 and already parents of a child who is almost two years old, have announced that they have lost the child who should have been born in a few months. All the desperation of the vip couple in a touching post published on social networks.

Kate Wright became famous for her participation in the famous British reality show entitled “The Only Way Is Essex“. Subsequently she became a successful influencer and, to expand her fame, the marriage with Rio Ferdinand, a real institution in the world of English and world football.

Rio, former captain of Manchester United and England, was already married to Rebecca Ellisonfrom which he also had three children: Lorenz, Tate and Tia. In 2015, unfortunately, a breast cancer he took the woman away, leaving the former widowed champion at a very young age.

The former English defender found love a few years later, thanks to Kate Wright, who in 2019 has married and that in 2020 made him a father again, for the fourth time.

The small Cree was born in December 2020 and is now one and a half years old.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have lost a child

This year had started in the best way for the couple, which a few months ago they announced with enormous joy the imminent arrival of another baby in family.

Unfortunately, however, not everything went as they hoped and yesterday the influencer published a post on Instagram with which he has announced the loss of the child she was carrying.

Last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat during our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery. 💔

We were so excited and were planning a space for our new baby in our family. We have been looking forward to sharing our news with all of you, but unfortunately sometimes life doesn’t go our way.