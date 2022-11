New IDB president, elected this Sunday (20), Ilan Goldfajn foresees “a relationship of total harmony” with Lula’s government 🇧🇷 Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Economist Ilan Goldfajn, elected this Sunday (20) to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for the next five years, declared that his vision for the institution is very much in line with the agenda of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT ).

Goldfajn, who is the first Brazilian to chair the development bank in over 60 years, was nominated by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and his election was celebrated by the current government🇧🇷

“My relationship [com o novo governo] it will be in complete harmony. It will be a pleasure to work with the elected government. We see our agenda, our priorities, very much in line with the new government’s agenda, so I see this work going forward very naturally”, said the economist in an interview with The globe this Sunday.

“Today, elected president of the IDB, I will work with all Latin American countries. And I will work with all the governments that have been elected, and the government of Brazil will not be an exception. We are going to work harmoniously, together, on an agenda that has many similarities”, he continued.

Alckmin congratulates Goldfajn

This Sunday afternoon, the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), spoke on behalf of the new management of the Executive regarding the election of Goldfajn. “For the first time, the IDB will have a Brazilian at its helm. I congratulate the new president Ilan Goldfajn on his victory and, on behalf of President Lula, I reinforce Brazil’s willingness to strengthen ties with the bank for the economic and social development of our region”, published the former toucan on social networks.